Indian Army charts future of unmanned systems with new technology roadmap

T he United States (US)-Israel war against Iran and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war since 2022 — where low-cost drones are reshaping battlefields — are forcing armed forces around the world to plan their strategies. The Indian government is now also stepping up its planning to counter these emerging threats. The Army on Monday unveiled a document titled ‘Indian Army’s Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions’, highlighting a push towards mass and affordable unmanned warfare capabilities. The nearly 50-page document details 30 types of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions across five categories, translating into nearly 80 variants, a senior Army officer said, as cited by the news agency PTI, adding that the categories include surveillance, loitering munitions, air defence, logistics UAS, and special-purpose systems.

Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, released the document, which aims to provide clear and actionable guidance to industry, academia, and research institutions working in the unmanned systems domain. While addressing the launch event, he cautioned stakeholders about the document’s sensitive nature, urging them not to share it with any unauthorised person due to the risk of it falling into the hands of adversaries. Also Read CDS Anil Chauhan reviews operational readiness along LoC in north Kashmir The move comes amid a global shift in warfare, where inexpensive drones, which cost just hundreds to a few thousand dollars, are being deployed at scale. In the Russia-Ukraine war, both sides have used large volumes of low-cost and loitering drones to destroy high-value targets, including tanks and artillery, changing cost equations on the battlefield. The US has also used the Iranian-modelled LUCAS drone for the first time in the current war.