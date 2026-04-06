Indian Army charts future of unmanned systems with new technology roadmap
Army roadmap focuses on low-cost drones, boosting unmanned warfare and domestic defence innovation
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(Representative photo: AdobeStock)
Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Capability Development & Sustenance), Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, released the document, which aims to provide clear and actionable guidance to industry, academia, and research institutions working in the unmanned systems domain.
While addressing the launch event, he cautioned stakeholders about the document’s sensitive nature, urging them not to share it with any unauthorised person due to the risk of it falling into the hands of adversaries.
The move comes amid a global shift in warfare, where inexpensive drones, which cost just hundreds to a few thousand dollars, are being deployed at scale. In the Russia-Ukraine war, both sides have used large volumes of low-cost and loitering drones to destroy high-value targets, including tanks and artillery, changing cost equations on the battlefield. The US has also used the Iranian-modelled LUCAS drone for the first time in the current war.
The roadmap lays out a vision for integrating UAS and loitering munitions across operational roles for the armed forces, providing crucial support to manufacturers to align their efforts with the Army’s evolving requirements.
The document aims to bridge operational needs and technology development, enabling structured growth of India’s drone ecosystem while boosting participation from startups, MSMEs, and academia in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:17 PM IST
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