Indian army unveils new uniform manual, ends several colonial-era practices

I n a major overhaul of its dress regulations, the Indian Army has unveiled a new uniform policy that phases out several colonial-era practices, introduces indigenous elements such as the Bandi jacket and seeks to align military traditions with India’s evolving national identity.

The revised policy, issued through the new manual titled Army Uniforms-2026, replaces the previous 2015 regulations and is aimed at modernising military attire, while also preserving the service’s operational and ceremonial standards.

According to the new 174-page manual, the army has undertaken the reforms intended to remove “residual colonial practices” and reinforce Indian ethos in military customs, preserving the dignity, functionality and professional traditions of the force.