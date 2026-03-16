Iran war: Israeli, US officials signal conflict could last several weeks

A s the war with Iran enters its 17th day, neither the United States (US) nor Israel appear close to ending military operations, with US President Donald Trump saying he is not ready to strike a deal with Tehran, and Israeli officials insisting there are still “thousands of targets” left to hit inside Iran. According to reports by CNN, Israel’s military has planned operations for at least three more weeks, with additional contingencies if the conflict continues. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the military still has a large number of targets inside Iran. “We have thousands of targets ahead,” Defrin told CNN, adding that Israel is prepared with operational plans through the Jewish holiday of Passover, roughly three weeks away.

He added that Israeli operations are not bound by a fixed timeline, stressing that the campaign will continue until its strategic objectives are achieved. Also Read Iran's Araghchi says any end to US-Israeli war must be definitive Israel is “not working according to a stopwatch or timetable,” Defrin said, adding they are rather focused on weakening Iranian capabilities. The remarks reflect growing expectations among Israeli planners that the war could stretch beyond the immediate phase of intensive strikes. US officials in Washington have echoed similar timelines, suggesting the conflict could continue for several more weeks before a possible resolution. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expects the war to wind down in the coming weeks, linking the timeline to potential stabilisation in global energy markets. “I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks,” Wright said, as cited by Reuters.

President Donald Trump has also suggested the war could last weeks, declining to commit to a specific timeline while insisting Iran would have to abandon its nuclear ambitions as part of any settlement. According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces carried out a large precision strike on Kharg Island, targeting Iranian military infrastructure while avoiding damage to energy facilities. “Last night, US forces carried out a precise and wide-ranging strike on Kharg Island in Iran. This strike destroyed naval mine storage depots, missile storage bunkers and numerous other military sites,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X. “Last night, US forces carried out a precise and wide-ranging strike on Kharg Island in Iran. This strike destroyed naval mine storage depots, missile storage bunkers and numerous other military sites,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

نفذت القوات الأمريكية، ليلة أمس، ضربة دقيقة واسعة النطاق على جزيرة خرج في إيران. وقد دمرت هذه الضربة مستودعات تخزين الألغام البحرية، ومخابئ تخزين الصواريخ، والعديد من المواقع العسكرية الأخرى. نجحت القوات الأمريكية في استهداف أكثر من 90 هدفاً عسكرياً إيرانياً في جزيرة خرج، مع… pic.twitter.com/wLGBZtCdah — U.S. Central Command - Arabic (@CENTCOMArabic) March 14, 2026 The command added that American forces hit more than 90 Iranian military targets on the island, while deliberately preserving its oil export infrastructure. Escalation across the region The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and strategic infrastructure in late February, has quickly expanded into a broader regional confrontation. Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted Israeli territory in retaliation.