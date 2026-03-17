Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly escaped death during Israeli strike: Report

I ran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly escaped death when he stepped outside for a walk in his garden moments before the Israeli strike killed his father and Iran’s senior leadership on February 28, according to UK-based daily The Telegraph. According to an audio obtained and independently verified by the newspaper, Mojtaba stepped out into the garden of the compound moments before Israeli missiles struck at 9:32 am local time. The attack, part of a coordinated US-Israel operation, hit multiple buildings inside the high-security complex, appearing designed to eliminate the entire leadership structure. The audio, attributed to Mazaher Hosseini, protocol chief in the office of Ali Khamenei, offers the first detailed insider account. “God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard… he was outside and heading upstairs when they struck,” Hosseini says in the recording.

Who was killed in the strike? The strike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior figures, including commander-in-chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour and country’s defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh. Also Read China to provide humanitarian aid to Iran, three other West Asia nations The casualties extended deep into the Khamenei family. Mojtaba’s wife Zahra Haddad-Adel and his son were killed instantly when a missile hit their residence. His brother-in-law was reportedly decapitated in the blast. One of the most striking details in the leaked account concerns Mohammad Shirazi, a key military aide. Hosseini said his body was “blown to pieces,” with only flesh recovered for identification.

“He was blown to pieces – they could find nothing from him, and at the end they found a few kilos of flesh and identified it as his body, " said Hosseini in the audio. Multiple residences within the compound, including those of Mojtaba, his brother Mostafa and other family members were hit in what appears to have been a coordinated attempt to wipe out both leadership and succession lines. Despite escaping the direct blast, Mojtaba sustained a leg injury and has not appeared in public after being elevated as Supreme Leader. His only communication has been a written message read on state television, raising speculation about his health.

The missile that killed Khamenei At the centre of the strike was Israel’s Blue Sparrow missile , an advanced air-launched ballistic system designed for high-precision strikes. Originally developed as a target missile to simulate enemy threats for missile defence testing, Blue Sparrow has evolved into an operational strike platform. The missile measures around 6.51 metres in length, weighs about 1,900 kilograms and has a range of about 2,000 kilometres, allowing aircraft to launch it far from enemy airspace. Its defining feature is its quasi-ballistic trajectory, unlike conventional cruise missiles that fly low and straight, the Blue Sparrow climbs on a steep arc and then descends rapidly toward the target.