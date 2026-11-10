News in brief: Black Sea - From Ukraine's UGVs to Russia's anti-aircraft artillery system
From Ukraine's deployment of robotic ground vehicles to Russia's new anti-aircraft system, global militaries are advancing autonomous weapons and air defence capabilities.
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Ukraine's National Guard receives its first 10 Protector unmanned ground vehicles, designed to transport supplies, evacuate wounded personnel and reduce risks on the battlefield. (PHOTO: Ukrainian Armor)
International debut
Russia’s anti-aircraft artillery system, Citadel, equipped with smart shells made its debut outside the country at the Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt in September, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Developed by Rostec, a Russian defence conglomerate, Citadel is equipped with 30 millimetre (mm) automatic cannons and combines radar and thermal-imaging systems for target detection and engagement. According to the company, the system can operate in both day and night conditions and is highly automated, covering functions from target detection through destruction.
A $9-bn defence deal
Ukraine and Germany signed 15 defence and security agreements worth more than $9 billion for air defence and drones in October, according to a press release by the Ukrainian government.
The deal aims to strengthen joint weapons production and Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. The focus is on air-defence missiles, interceptor drones, radar systems, artillery, unmanned ground vehicles and protection for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
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The agreements also cover small anti-drone missiles, radars and unmanned ground systems.
Turkish anti-tank missile
Turkish defence company Roketsan demonstrated its KARAOK shoulder-launched anti-tank missile against an aerial target for the first time in September. This expands the weapon’s demonstrated engagement capability beyond ground targets. Equipped with an imaging infrared seeker and fire-and-forget capability, KARAOK has a range of 2.5 km and supports both direct-attack and top-attack profiles. The 125 mm missile carries a tandem anti-tank warhead and has progressed from development into operational use with the Turkish Armed Forces, according to The Defence Post.
Integrating weapon systems
The US Army awarded a $33.4 million contract to the Georgia Tech Research Institute to integrate components and an autonomous mobility platform for its common autonomous multidomain launcher (CAML) prototype. (PHOTO: US Army)
The United States Army awarded a $33.4 million contract to the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) in August to integrate the components of the common autonomous multidomain launcher (CAML) prototype. CAML is a part of the army’s fires modernisation effort to develop autonomous, air-transportable, and optionally crewed cross-domain fires launchers that can operate flexibly across the battlefield, according to The Defence Post. GTRI will also integrate the launcher’s autonomous mobility platform.
Written By
Syed Muskan Shafiq
Syed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.
First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
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