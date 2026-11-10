News in brief: Black Sea - From Ukraine's UGVs to Russia's anti-aircraft artillery system

R obotic deployment in Ukraine The Ukrainian National Guard received its first 10 Protector unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) from Kyiv-based defence contractor Ukrainian Armor, under a procurement programme backed financially by Germany. The Protector UGV is a remote-controlled robotic combat and logistics vehicle with a payload capacity of 1,480 kilograms and an operational range of up to 400 kilometres. The UGV can transport ammunition, food, fuel and lubricants, engineering equipment, and other supplies, as well as evacuate the wounded, thereby reducing risks to personnel, according to an early October report in the Ukrainian defence portal Militarnyi. The system is also capable of towing a trailer weighing up to 4 metric tonnes, which further increases the amount of cargo that can be delivered in a single trip.

International debut Russia’s anti-aircraft artillery system, Citadel, equipped with smart shells made its debut outside the country at the Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt in September, according to Russian news agency TASS. Developed by Rostec, a Russian defence conglomerate, Citadel is equipped with 30 millimetre (mm) automatic cannons and combines radar and thermal-imaging systems for target detection and engagement. According to the company, the system can operate in both day and night conditions and is highly automated, covering functions from target detection through destruction. A $9-bn defence deal Ukraine and Germany signed 15 defence and security agreements worth more than $9 billion for air defence and drones in October, according to a press release by the Ukrainian government.

The deal aims to strengthen joint weapons production and Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. The focus is on air-defence missiles, interceptor drones, radar systems, artillery, unmanned ground vehicles and protection for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Also Read Drone startup funding slumps in 2026 The agreements also cover small anti-drone missiles, radars and unmanned ground systems. Turkish anti-tank missile Turkish defence company Roketsan demonstrated its KARAOK shoulder-launched anti-tank missile against an aerial target for the first time in September. This expands the weapon’s demonstrated engagement capability beyond ground targets. Equipped with an imaging infrared seeker and fire-and-forget capability, KARAOK has a range of 2.5 km and supports both direct-attack and top-attack profiles. The 125 mm missile carries a tandem anti-tank warhead and has progressed from development into operational use with the Turkish Armed Forces, according to The Defence Post.