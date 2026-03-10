News in brief: East and South Africa

P LA Navy leads exercises South Africa hosted the Will for Peace 2026 naval exercises along with China, Russia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates in January. South Africa regarded the manoeuvres as an essential response to soaring maritime threats worldwide. The drill featured the countries’ warships and other naval assets, and signalled a strengthening of military relations among them. The manoeuvres relied on maritime safety and technical interoperability. Spearheaded by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, the exercise included live-fire drills, rescue missions, emergency aid, medical evacuation, and joint special forces operations. The mission targeted securing the safety of shipping and maritime economic activities.

Behind Sudan’s drone war Egypt has fielded at least one Turkish-made Bayraktar Akıncı long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at an Egyptian airbase near the Sudanese border, amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war, as revealed by satellite images in February. Developed by Baykar Technologies and regarded as the most advanced unmanned systems, the Akıncı was initially seen at Sharq el-Owainat (East el-Oweinat) in August. While only a single Akıncı was seen clearly, reports suggest that more than one UAV is stationed at the base. Kenya gets air defence boost In a bid to boost its airspace security and military power, Kenya acquired a SPYDER air defence system worth $26.4 million from Israel in December last year, according to Davan Africa.

Developed by Rafael, SPYDER can scan, track, and combat aircraft, helicopters, and drones. The system is a cutting-edge tool to defeat constant asymmetric threats in the region. The purchase comes after Kenya secured a $26-million loan from Israel in July last year. South Africa to pull troops from UN mission South Africa will pull its 700 military troops from the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the end of this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said in a statement. The decision was driven by the need to "realign" the resources of the armed forces. The UN operation's objective in DRC was to combat the rebel groups in the country's restive east.

Military airshow Ethopia showcased its advanced aerial capability in the Black Lion Air Show and Aviation Expo 2026, held in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, in January. Serving as an official celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Ethiopian Air Force, the notable feature of the show was the debut of the Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker-E multirole 4.5- generation fighters. They possess thrust vectoring engines, permitting extreme manoeuvrability at slow speeds. Its Irbis-E passive electronically scanned array radar can scan threats over a 400-kilometre range. Egypt unveils modern platforms Egypt launched several new platforms such as the Rada’a 300 multiple rocket launcher system at the Egypt Defence Expo in Cairo in December. Developed with a hybrid engineering approach, the launcher uses a single munitions pod derived from the Chinese Norinco SR5 system.