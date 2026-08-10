News in brief global: From China's Long March 10B to NATO's new initiatives

C hina’s long march China successfully recovered the country’s newest rocket model, the Long March 10B, after its maiden orbital mission last month, becoming the second country after the United States to own such rocket-reusability technology. It also marked the world’s first recovery of an orbital-class rocket using a wire arrestment recovery system. The country offered a visual reference of the next-generation stealth jet J-36 in a promotional video for a different aircraft, the Y-20. The video, which surfaced last month, showed a shadow of the diamond-shaped sixth-generation aircraft. It’s unclear what stage of development or testing the stealth jet is in. The four-minute video was released by the People’s Liberation Army features two Airmen discussing an aerial refuelling mission. Moments later, a tailless aircraft flashes past the cockpit window, a design widely associated with the unofficially named J-36 prototype.

Also, last month, the Chinese Navy tested a submarine-launched strategic missile with a simulated warhead in the Pacific Ocean, according to an official statement. The launch reportedly was a routine military exercise conducted in accordance with international law. The missile is widely assessed to be the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which has an estimated range of around 10,000 kilometres. The country also unveiled a handheld pistol-style coil gun, or Gauss gun in April. The electromagnetic weapon reportedly fires 1,000-2,000 rounds per minute and is designed for stealth operations with no muzzle flash, smoke or shell casings. The JL-3 is also believed to be capable of using multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle technology and carrying six to 10 warheads. According to the South China Morning Post, the power levels of this new weapon can also be altered and it has a slightly longer barrel.

Also Read A delayed takeoff Warfare shift The United States Space Force officially added Meadowlands, an electromagnetic warfare system developed by L3Harris, for operational use in June. This mobile ground-based system is designed to detect, disrupt and degrade hostile satellite communications through reversible electronic effects without physically damaging satellites. According to a report in NextGenDefense, the system is an upgrade to Counter Communications System 10.2 with a more compact and transportable capability and plans to grow the fleet to 32 systems. Autonomous interceptor (PHOTO: F DRONES) Ukrainian developer F-Drones unveiled what it describes as the world’s first fully autonomous interceptor drone capable of detecting, tracking and engaging aerial targets with human input reduced to a press of a button. The footage, released on July 6, features the LITAVR interceptor drone, an F-Drones copter-type unmanned aerial system that has been supplied to Ukrainian military units since late 2025, according to The Defense Post.

South Korea’s combat aircraft Korea Aerospace Industries officially rolled out the first production of KF-21 Boramae, a twin-engine multirole fighter jet in March, making South Korea the eighth country to join the group of indigenously developing advanced supersonic combat aircraft. The jet received government certification from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in June, marking its transition from an advanced prototype to a (Photo: Korea Aerospace Industries) combat-ready fighter aircraft. According to a press release by the Korean government, the KF-21 programme completed one of the most extensive flight-test campaigns ever undertaken by South Korea, accumulating over 1,600 test flights and validating over 13,000 test conditions.

Future nuclear deterrence Lockheed Martin received a $850 million contract modification deal by the United States (US) Navy in April to continue the design and development of its Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) programme. Trident II D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile that forms the backbone of the US nuclear triad in the sea. The upgrade will extend the operational life of the submarine, ensuring the long-term credibility of the US sea-based nuclear deterrent. The programme also incorporates next-generation guidance and electronics. Nato’s defence framework The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) launched two new initiatives at the Nato Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara last month to strengthen transatlantic defence industrial cooperation. One of them, the Nato Front Door for Industry, will provide companies with a single

access point for procurement opportunities and publish Nato’s first consolidated unclassified demand signal outlining future capability priorities. The initiatives aim to strengthen the alliance’s industrial base and military capabilities. Integrated training exercise The UK has awarded Omnia Training, a consortium led by Raytheon UK, a $2.6-billion contract to train British Army units for modern warfare over the next 15 years. An integrated training system combining live exercises with virtual environments, simulation, advanced analytics, and other data-driven tools is included in the contract. The programme will enable around 60,000 soldiers to train annually while enhancing operational readiness, according to a press release by the UK government last month.