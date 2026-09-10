News in brief - global: From drone shields to nuclear submarines
Here are the news in brief from defence sector as featured in Blueprint's September 2026 edition
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Australia test-fired a prototype medium-range ground-based air defence system under development. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)
The system is intended to intercept aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones through advanced radar-guided interceptors integrated with modern command-and-control networks.
The trials highlighted key features of the system, including target tracking, engagement management and missile launches. It comprises an active phased-array radar and an expeditionary Virtualized Aegis Weapon System architecture.
Nato’s defence procurement plan
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) introduced a fast-track defence procurement plan valued at $40 billion to accelerate acquisition of counter-drone systems by allied nations in Ankara in July, according to the Nato’s media statement.
The initiative allows countries to quickly purchase interoperable technologies, including drone-detection radars, electro-optical sensors, EW equipment, radio-frequency jammers, and kinetic interceptors. The framework intends to reduce procurement timelines while improving protection of military bases and deployed forces against the threat from uncrewed aerial systems.
Billion-dollar nuclear submarine deals
The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) in July separately announced major deals to strengthen their next-generation nuclear submarine fleets.
The US Navy awarded a $76.7-billion contract to the country’s defence firms General Dynamics and HII for the construction of nine Virginia-class Block VI attack nuclear submarines and five Columbia-class Build II ballistic missile submarines, according to a US Navy statement.
The Virginia-class is designed for anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, land-attack missions and special operations, while the Columbia-class is expected to become the backbone of the US sea-based nuclear deterrent with enhanced stealth, an advanced nuclear reactor and 16 Trident II D5 ballistic missile tubes.
The UK announced funding for the third Dreadnought-class nuclear submarine programme worth $7.87 billion. The four submarines expected to be deployed with the Royal Navy in the 2030s will boast Trident nuclear missiles and a new nuclear propulsion system. It will be enhanced by a Rolls-Royce PWR3 pressurised water reactor combined with a turbo-electric pump-jet system, and is developed to survive for a 35-to-40-year lifespan.
Ukraine launches high-speed interceptor
Ukrainian defence firm SkyFall launched the P1-SUN JetKiller, a high-speed interceptor developed to counter Russia’s jet-powered drones in July, according to the company’s statement. The company is targeting to boost production to 50,000 interceptors per month.
Ukraine’s P1-SUN JetKiller is a high-speed interceptor designed to counter Russian jet-powered drones. (Photo: SkyFall)
The JetKiller can reach a speed of up to 370 kilometres (km)/per hour, operate across a range of up to 30 km, and travel at a height of 9,000 metres. It has an endurance of around 15 minutes, a 500-gram warhead, and assists in precision missions. The interceptor is undergoing combat trials.
Next-generation military satellite
Spain’s next-generation military communications satellite — SpainSat NG III — will be developed by European aerospace firms Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, according to the company’s media statement in August.
The spacecraft will provide protected satellite communications for the Spanish armed forces through jam-resistant links promoting strategic command, deployed forces and joint operations. Equipped with advanced military payloads, it is slated for launch in 2030.
Mission against Chinese ‘blockade’
Taiwan deployed naval and coast guard escort ships during its annual Han Kuang military exercises in August, which also featured a simulation of a Chinese military blockade in waters east of the island. The drills staged combat scenarios for soldiers and reservists to prepare for a potential attack, France24 reported citing a defence official. The drills focused on protecting merchant vessels and maintaining sea communication under war conditions.
‘Hammer of the gods’ to redefine warfare
The US Army tested its Hammer of the Gods EW system off the US West Coast in July, according to the US Army’s media statement. The system is developed to destroy enemy positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals. Its maritime counter-PNT capability can help jam global positioning system-enabled weapons, including precision-guided missiles and artillery.
Besides denying navigation data to enemies, it also maintains secure communications for forces in conflicts.
Hit-to-kill missiles
The US Army granted a $53.9-billion contract to the country’s defence firm Lockheed Martin to expand production of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor in July, Reuters reported. The programme aims to raise annual output from about 600 to 2,000 missiles by 2033. The PAC-3 MSE is a hit-to-kill interceptor capable of defeating ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and some hypersonic threats through direct kinetic impact.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:20 AM IST
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