News in brief - global: From drone shields to nuclear submarines

G reece to buy Israeli drone shield Greece approved plans to purchase Israel’s Achilles Shield integrated air defence and counter-drone system in a deal worth $3.1 billion in July, according to The Jerusalem Post. The network combines long-range surveillance radars, electronic warfare (EW) systems, command-and-control software and interceptor capabilities to counter drones and missiles. Produced as a layered air defence architecture, Achilles Shield will enhance protection of critical infrastructure, military installations and strategic assets while elevating Greece’s defence against aerial threats. Land-based air defence system Australia test-fired a prototype of a developmental medium-range ground-based air defence system in July, advancing the country’s goal to strengthen land-based integrated air and missile defence, according to a statement by the system’s developer Lockheed Martin.

The system is intended to intercept aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones through advanced radar-guided interceptors integrated with modern command-and-control networks. The trials highlighted key features of the system, including target tracking, engagement management and missile launches. It comprises an active phased-array radar and an expeditionary Virtualized Aegis Weapon System architecture. Nato’s defence procurement plan The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) introduced a fast-track defence procurement plan valued at $40 billion to accelerate acquisition of counter-drone systems by allied nations in Ankara in July, according to the Nato’s media statement. Also Read India buys US Javelin anti-tank missiles for Army in Rs 292-crore deal The initiative allows countries to quickly purchase interoperable technologies, including drone-detection radars, electro-optical sensors, EW equipment, radio-frequency jammers, and kinetic interceptors. The framework intends to reduce procurement timelines while improving protection of military bases and deployed forces against the threat from uncrewed aerial systems.

Billion-dollar nuclear submarine deals The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) in July separately announced major deals to strengthen their next-generation nuclear submarine fleets. The US Navy awarded a $76.7-billion contract to the country’s defence firms General Dynamics and HII for the construction of nine Virginia-class Block VI attack nuclear submarines and five Columbia-class Build II ballistic missile submarines, according to a US Navy statement. The Virginia-class is designed for anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, land-attack missions and special operations, while the Columbia-class is expected to become the backbone of the US sea-based nuclear deterrent with enhanced stealth, an advanced nuclear reactor and 16 Trident II D5 ballistic missile tubes.

The UK announced funding for the third Dreadnought-class nuclear submarine programme worth $7.87 billion. The four submarines expected to be deployed with the Royal Navy in the 2030s will boast Trident nuclear missiles and a new nuclear propulsion system. It will be enhanced by a Rolls-Royce PWR3 pressurised water reactor combined with a turbo-electric pump-jet system, and is developed to survive for a 35-to-40-year lifespan. Ukraine launches high-speed interceptor Ukraine’s P1-SUN JetKiller is a high-speed interceptor designed to counter Russian jet-powered drones. (Photo: SkyFall) Ukrainian defence firm SkyFall launched the P1-SUN JetKiller, a high-speed interceptor developed to counter Russia’s jet-powered drones in July, according to the company’s statement. The company is targeting to boost production to 50,000 interceptors per month.

The JetKiller can reach a speed of up to 370 kilometres (km)/per hour, operate across a range of up to 30 km, and travel at a height of 9,000 metres. It has an endurance of around 15 minutes, a 500-gram warhead, and assists in precision missions. The interceptor is undergoing combat trials. Next-generation military satellite Spain’s next-generation military communications satellite — SpainSat NG III — will be developed by European aerospace firms Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, according to the company’s media statement in August. The spacecraft will provide protected satellite communications for the Spanish armed forces through jam-resistant links promoting strategic command, deployed forces and joint operations. Equipped with advanced military payloads, it is slated for launch in 2030.

Mission against Chinese ‘blockade’ Taiwan deployed naval and coast guard escort ships during its annual Han Kuang military exercises in August, which also featured a simulation of a Chinese military blockade in waters east of the island. The drills staged combat scenarios for soldiers and reservists to prepare for a potential attack, France24 reported citing a defence official. The drills focused on protecting merchant vessels and maintaining sea communication under war conditions. ‘Hammer of the gods’ to redefine warfare The US Army tested its Hammer of the Gods EW system off the US West Coast in July, according to the US Army’s media statement. The system is developed to destroy enemy positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals. Its maritime counter-PNT capability can help jam global positioning system-enabled weapons, including precision-guided missiles and artillery.