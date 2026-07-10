News in brief global: From fifth-generation jets to 3D-printed drone boat
Here are the news in brief from defence sector as featured in Blueprint's July 2026 edition
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Lockheed Martin MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters equipped for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Precision-guided aerial bomb
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Ukraine has developed its first indigenous precision-guided aerial bomb, successful trials of which were conducted in May.
The weapon, built by Ukraine’s state-backed defence firm Brave1, carries a 250-kilogram warhead. It is designed for long-range precision attacks against fortified positions, command posts, and other high-value targets. Officials say the system features an original design tailored to the modern battlefield. The bomb has been declared combat-ready, with pilot training and integration underway.
Nuclear-powered submarines
South Korea is planning to build a latest class of nuclear-powered attack submarines domestically to strengthen underwater deterrence and long-endurance maritime sea operations.
The proposal, outlined on May 26, calls for developing nuclear-powered submarines that can remain submerged for months, operate at higher speeds, and conduct extended patrols across the Indo-Pacific.
The initiative forms part of South Korea’s broader naval modernisation effort and is intended to counter evolving regional security challenges, including North Korea’s growing submarine abilities.
Maiden 3D-printed drone boat
Australia introduced the Southern Hemisphere’s first 3D-printed unmanned surface vessel (USV), the ASTRA 460, with its sea trials starting in May. Developed by three Australian firms, the 4.6-metre drone boat features artificial intelligence-enabled navigation and control through the GAMA autonomy platform.
Built using Hyperion’s TitanCell large-format 3D-printing system, the vessel’s hull can be produced in around 40 hours. The USV specialises in surveillance, reconnaissance and border security.
The 4.6-metre drone boat features artificial intelligence-enabled navigation. Photo: Hyperion Systems
Poland’s fifth-generation jets
Poland received its first batch of F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation fighter jets in May. This advances a major air force modernisation programme aimed at strengthening the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
The aircraft is part of a 32-jet order that Poland signed with the US in 2020.
Boasting upgraded stealth features, sensor fusion, electronic warfare systems, and network-centric combat capabilities, the F-35A will significantly enhance Poland’s ability to conduct air superiority, precision strike, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Deliveries are scheduled to continue through the decade.
The F-35A will significantly enhance Poland’s ability to conduct air superiority, precision strike. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Typhoon jets fire counter-drone rockets
The United Kingdom’s (UK) Royal Air Force has successfully conducted the trial of a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet, that can destroy multiple drones during a live-fire exercise in Sweden, demonstrating the aircraft’s counter-low-cost unmanned systems capability.
The trial, announced in May, involved Typhoons armed with advanced air-to-air missiles engaging small drone targets that simulated modern battlefield threats. The Typhoon is being adapted to address drone threats.
Oreshnik ballistic missile hits Ukraine
Russia used its Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile during a major strike on Ukraine in May, according to Reuters.
One of Russia’s newest strategic weapons, the missile is believed to be derived from the RS-26 Rubezh and has a range of over 5,000 kilometres (km). The Oreshnik can carry multiple warheads and is built to travel at hypersonic speeds. One missile reached a target near Kyiv, while another malfunctioned.
The missile is believed to be derived from the RS-26 Rubezh. Photo: Reuters
China flexes in the Pacific
China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted major naval aviation drills in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines in May, according to Japan’s defence ministry. The carrier strike group, operating east of Luzon Island, conducted 170 fighter jet and helicopter take-offs and landings during the exercise. Japanese monitoring showed the formation sailing around the western Pacific Rim and approaching within 590 km of Japan’s Miyakojima Island.
Guided-missile destroyer delivered
The US Navy accepted the delivery of the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG-127) in May, which is more than two months ahead of schedule.
The ship is the final Flight IIA variant of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and 77th hull in the class overall.
Built by the US defence firm General Dynamics, the warship is equipped with the Aegis combat system, AN/SPY-1D(V) radar, a 96-cell Mk 41 Vertical Launch System, and dual hangars supporting two MH-60 Seahawk helicopters. They specialise in air and ballistic missile defence, anti-submarine and surface warfare operations.
The ship is the final Flight IIA variant of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. Photo: US Navy
Written By
Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:37 AM IST