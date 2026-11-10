News in brief - Global: From US Navy's $24.4 billion contract to France's first R3-standard Jaguar

F ast-paced production United States (US)-based defence company Raytheon secured a contract worth $24.4 billion from the US Navy to accelerate the production of the standard missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors in October. The SM-6 is a multi-mission interceptor capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and ballistic missile defence. The agreement is for five years with two additional option years to drive faster production, increase manufacturing throughput, and deliver significant cost savings across the defence industrial base, according to a press release by the US Department of Defense. This agreement coupled with Tomahawk weapon system award provides the country’s defence industry with the long-term predictability needed to expand workforce and secure critical supply chains.

Expanding military footprint China launched an air force support and training centre in Laos, making it the country’s third overseas military outpost. The China-Laos Joint Support and Training Centre and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy are now operating at Ban Keun Airport, aiming to help the Laotian Air Force train its pilots, according to a September report in South China Morning Post, citing a statement by China’s defence ministry. Observers say this could help the People’s Liberation Army to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. Satellite imagery reported by Reuters in October showed eight K-8/JL-8-family trainer and light-attack aircraft at the facility, alongside more than two dozen military and support vehicles. The other two bases are in Djibouti and at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base.

Enhanced air surveillance The Irish government ordered five deployable radar systems from France to strengthen the country’s air surveillance capabilities. The order comprises four Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400α) long-range air-surveillance radars and one Ground Master 200 multi-mission all-in-one (GM200 MM/A) radar from French company Thales, according to an October report by Janes. Italy’s heavy-armoured fleet The Italian Ministry of Defence launched a $5.84-billion procurement tender for a new main battle tank and derivative vehicles for its army in September. As part of the modernisation programme, Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles, a joint defence venture of Germany and Italy, is developing the Panther KF51-based main battle tank and the Lynx-based army armoured combat system (A2CS).

Also Read News in brief: Black Sea - From Ukraine's UGVs to Russia's anti-aircraft artillery system The A2CS will replace the Dardo infantry fighting vehicle and provide multiple variants for the army, according to The Defence Post. Italy launches $5.84 billion tender to modernise its army's armoured vehicle fleet (PHOTO: Rheinmetall) The A2CS will replace the Dardo infantry fighting vehicle and provide multiple variants for the army, according to The Defence Post. C-390 debuts in Central Asia Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian country to receive and operate the C-390 Millennium from Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer in September. This marks an important milestone in the country’s efforts to modernise and strengthen its air mobility capabilities. C-390 Millennium is a medium-size, twin-engine, jet-powered military transport aircraft, designed to carry a payload of up to 26 tonnes. It can operate from temporary or unpaved runways. It can be reconfigured into the KC-390 tanker-transport variant upon a quick installation of air-to-air refueling equipment, according to the company release. Uzbekistan becomes first Central Asian nation to operate Embraer's C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft (PHOTO: Embraer) It can operate from temporary or unpaved runways. It can be reconfigured into the KC-390 tanker-transport variant upon a quick installation of air-to-air refueling equipment, according to the company release.

French Army gets R3 Jaguar The French Army received its first R3-standard Jaguar reconnaissance and combat vehicles from French defence company KNDS. The Jaguar is a 25-tonne, 6×6 wheeled armoured vehicle, developed to replace the AMX-10RC in reconnaissance and direct-combat missions. The R3 version incorporates all the technical and operational capabilities of the Jaguar and the integration of medium-range missiles, according to a press release issued by France’s Directorate General of Armament in September. Seahawk fleet expands South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Committee approved a plan to acquire Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters worth about $2.4 billion in September. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, a US defence company, the Seahawk is designed to handle multiple missions, including anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, as well as search and rescue operations.