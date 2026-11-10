News in brief - Global: From US Navy's $24.4 billion contract to France's first R3-standard Jaguar
From the US Navy's $24.4 billion missile contract to France's R3-standard Jaguar, countries are strengthening defence capabilities through new acquisitions and military modernisation.
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Raytheon secures $24.4 billion US Navy contract to boost SM-6 missile production (PHOTO: RTX)
Expanding military footprint
China launched an air force support and training centre in Laos, making it the country’s third overseas military outpost. The China-Laos Joint Support and Training Centre and the China-Laos Friendship Aviation Academy are now operating at Ban Keun Airport, aiming to help the Laotian Air Force train its pilots, according to a September report in South China Morning Post, citing a statement by China’s defence ministry. Observers say this could help the People’s Liberation Army to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia. Satellite imagery reported by Reuters in October showed eight K-8/JL-8-family trainer and light-attack aircraft at the facility, alongside more than two dozen military and support vehicles. The other two bases are in Djibouti and at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base.
Enhanced air surveillance
The Irish government ordered five deployable radar systems from France to strengthen the country’s air surveillance capabilities. The order comprises four Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400α) long-range air-surveillance radars and one Ground Master 200 multi-mission all-in-one (GM200 MM/A) radar from French company Thales, according to an October report by Janes.
Italy’s heavy-armoured fleet
The Italian Ministry of Defence launched a $5.84-billion procurement tender for a new main battle tank and derivative vehicles for its army in September. As part of the modernisation programme, Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles, a joint defence venture of Germany and Italy, is developing the Panther KF51-based main battle tank and the Lynx-based army armoured combat system (A2CS).
The A2CS will replace the Dardo infantry fighting vehicle and provide multiple variants for the army, according to The Defence Post.
Italy launches $5.84 billion tender to modernise its army's armoured vehicle fleet (PHOTO: Rheinmetall)
C-390 debuts in Central Asia
Uzbekistan became the first Central Asian country to receive and operate the C-390 Millennium from Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer in September. This marks an important milestone in the country’s efforts to modernise and strengthen its air mobility capabilities. C-390 Millennium is a medium-size, twin-engine, jet-powered military transport aircraft, designed to carry a payload of up to 26 tonnes.
It can operate from temporary or unpaved runways. It can be reconfigured into the KC-390 tanker-transport variant upon a quick installation of air-to-air refueling equipment, according to the company release.
Uzbekistan becomes first Central Asian nation to operate Embraer's C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft (PHOTO: Embraer)
French Army gets R3 Jaguar
The French Army received its first R3-standard Jaguar reconnaissance and combat vehicles from French defence company KNDS. The Jaguar is a 25-tonne, 6×6 wheeled armoured vehicle, developed to replace the AMX-10RC in reconnaissance and direct-combat missions. The R3 version incorporates all the technical and operational capabilities of the Jaguar and the integration of medium-range missiles, according to a press release issued by France’s Directorate General of Armament in September.
Seahawk fleet expands
South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Committee approved a plan to acquire Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters worth about $2.4 billion in September. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, a US defence company, the Seahawk is designed to handle multiple missions, including anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, as well as search and rescue operations.
It has improved detection of underwater and surface targets compared with the existing Lynx helicopters, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Air defence boost
The Netherlands signed a contract worth $155 million with Norway’s defence company, Kongsberg Gruppen, to expand the air defence programme, Citadel. The deal, signed in September, includes several national maneuver air defence system (NOMADS) and an increase in the national advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS). NOMADS is designed to protect maneuvering ground forces against short-range aerial threats. The system can detect and engage threats, including drones and aircraft, according to The Defence Post.
Naval advancements
Greece and Italy signed an agreement formalising the transfer of two used Italian Navy Bergamini-class FREMM frigates — Carlo Bergamini (F-590) and Virginio Fasan (F-591) — to the Hellenic Navy. This advances a deal first outlined in 2025. Under the contract, the Carlo Bergamini is scheduled to transfer to Greece in the first half of 2028, followed by the Virginio Fasan in the first half of 2029, according to a September report by The Defence Post.
Written By
Syed Muskan Shafiq
Syed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.
First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 6:40 AM IST
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