News in brief - Global: Taiwan's AI push, K9 howitzers, drones and missiles

T aiwan to strengthen C5ISR, AI systems Taiwan’s military said it would strengthen its C5ISR (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) networks and use artificial intellegence-assisted systems to counter China’s attempts to “block and control” the island’s external air and sea routes. Taiwan’s defence ministry in September warned that the People’s Liberation Army is stepping up its preparations through exercises focused on maritime and air blockades. The assessment was made in the ministry’s “2026 China Military Power Report”, according to South China Morning Post. Malaysia to expand army fleet Malaysia will acquire 263 military vehicles worth $40.8 million from industry partner, High Point Worldwide. The aim is to expand the army’s tactical movement and scouting capabilities. The package includes 163 Tedung (Cobra) 4×4 weapon carriers and 100 Kala (Scorpion) high-mobility reconnaissance vehicles, according to a September report in The Defence Post. The first deal, valued at $23 million includes 80 Cobra automatic grenade launcher carriers and 83 in the heavy machine gun variant.

New camouflage systems Camouflage systems help military vehicles evade enemy detection (Photo: SAAB) The Netherlands in August signed an agreement with Saab, a Swedish defence company, to supply Barracuda Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS) for Dutch Armed Forces vehicles. It is a vehicle-mounted camouflage solution designed to reduce the visual, infrared, and electromagnetic signatures of military platforms. It is available in woodland, urban, and arctic patterns, which makes it harder for the systems to detect the platform. Also Read News in brief - North America: Husky flight, MQ-25 upgrade, laser weapons K9 enters Western Europe Indra Sistemas, a Spanish defence firm, signed a deal with South Korean defence company Hanwha Aerospace Co to acquire K9 self-propelled howitzers in August. Indra and Hanwha inked a memorandum of understanding in March for the joint development of K9-based artillery systems in support of the Spanish military’s artillery modernisation initiative. This marks the first entry of K9 into Western Europe.

The K9 is a 155 millimetre tracked howitzer that can reach speeds of 67 kilometers (km) per hour and has a cruising range of more than 360 km, according to The Defence Post. The system has been widely adopted by North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, including Poland, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Romania and Türkiye for European artillery modernisation. Battlefield surveillance France in June awarded a local defence firm, Harmattan AI, a contract to deliver 5,000 Sonora short-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones. The Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is available in electro-optical and infrared variants, enabling day-and night-time intelligence gathering operations. According to The Drone Front, it measures 14 inches long, weighs 1.8 kilogram, has a range of 4 km, and can remain airborne for over 40 minutes. The UAV supports minimal controller instructions, with a single operator able to manage multiple drones simultaneously.

Air defence boost The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command in August signed a contract with Saab, and placed the initial order for latest RBS 70 NG man-portable short-range air defence systems. The deal is worth $126 million, according to Saab. RBS 70 NG is designed for anti-aircraft warfare in all climate zones and with little to no support from other forces. It features the unjammable laser-guided missile and automatic target tracker and built-in night capability which further increase its hit probability. Deliveries and full operational capability are expected by the end of the decade. Ballistic missile test The German Navy completed two operational firing trials of Israel Aerospace Industries’ Naval Lora ballistic missile in September as part of its operational experimentation, according to the company’s press release. If procured, it will enhance the navy’s strike capabilities with a maximum range of 430 kilometers.

Naval Lora is a combat-proven weapon system that provides a maritime precision strike through a dedicated naval launcher configuration for sea-to-shore and sea-to-sea engagements. Cargo drone takes wings Zuri, a Czech firm, unveiled a new hybrid-electric vertical takeoff landing cargo drone that can carry a payload of more than 100 kilograms. This drone incorporates a sealed internal cargo compartment and a replaceable underside pod. Designed to combine the vertical-access flexibility of a helicopter with the range and efficiency of wing-borne flight, it can be operated by a single person who gives the command from the ground while the automation manages the flight functions, according to a September report in the NextGen Defense.