News in brief - Global: Taiwan's AI push, K9 howitzers, drones and missiles
From Taiwan's AI-powered defence systems to Europe's artillery upgrades, countries are strengthening military capabilities with advanced missiles, surveillance drones and new combat vehicles.
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(Photo: US Army)
New camouflage systems
The Netherlands in August signed an agreement with Saab, a Swedish defence company, to supply Barracuda Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS) for Dutch Armed Forces vehicles. It is a vehicle-mounted camouflage solution designed to reduce the visual, infrared, and electromagnetic signatures of military platforms. It is available in woodland, urban, and arctic patterns, which makes it harder for the systems to detect the platform.
Camouflage systems help military vehicles evade enemy detection (Photo: SAAB)
K9 enters Western Europe
Indra Sistemas, a Spanish defence firm, signed a deal with South Korean defence company Hanwha Aerospace Co to acquire K9 self-propelled howitzers in August. Indra and Hanwha inked a memorandum of understanding in March for the joint development of K9-based artillery systems in support of the Spanish military’s artillery modernisation initiative. This marks the first entry of K9 into Western Europe.
The K9 is a 155 millimetre tracked howitzer that can reach speeds of 67 kilometers (km) per hour and has a cruising range of more than 360 km, according to The Defence Post. The system has been widely
adopted by North Atlantic Treaty Organization members, including Poland, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Romania and Türkiye for European artillery modernisation.
Battlefield surveillance
France in June awarded a local defence firm, Harmattan AI, a contract to deliver 5,000 Sonora short-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones. The Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is available in electro-optical and infrared variants, enabling day-and night-time intelligence gathering operations.
According to The Drone Front, it measures 14 inches long, weighs 1.8 kilogram, has a range of 4 km, and can remain airborne for over 40 minutes. The UAV supports minimal controller instructions, with a single operator able to manage multiple drones simultaneously.
Air defence boost
The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command in August signed a contract with Saab, and placed the initial order for latest RBS 70 NG man-portable short-range air defence systems.
The deal is worth $126 million, according to Saab. RBS 70 NG is designed for anti-aircraft warfare in all climate zones and with little to no support from other forces. It features the unjammable laser-guided missile and automatic target tracker and built-in night capability which further increase its hit probability.
Deliveries and full operational capability are expected by the end of the decade.
Ballistic missile test
The German Navy completed two operational firing trials of Israel Aerospace Industries’ Naval Lora ballistic missile in September as part of its operational experimentation, according to the company’s press release. If procured, it will enhance the navy’s strike capabilities with a maximum range of 430 kilometers.
Naval Lora is a combat-proven weapon system that provides a maritime precision strike through a dedicated naval launcher configuration for sea-to-shore and sea-to-sea engagements.
Cargo drone takes wings
Zuri, a Czech firm, unveiled a new hybrid-electric vertical takeoff landing cargo drone that can carry a payload of more than 100 kilograms. This drone incorporates a sealed internal cargo compartment and a replaceable underside pod. Designed to combine the vertical-access flexibility of a helicopter with the range and efficiency of wing-borne flight, it can be operated by a single person who gives the command from the ground while the automation manages the flight functions, according to a September report in the NextGen Defense.
Hurjets enter production
Turkiye flew the first production-standard Hurjet jet trainer in August, marking the programme’s shift from prototype testing to a working production line. Developed by Turkish Aerospace, this jet can reach up to a speed of Mach 1.4.
The aircraft is capable of carrying payloads of up to 3,402 kilograms, measures 14 meters long and has a wingspan of 10 meters. It is also expected to carry a range of weapons, including Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan air-to-air missiles, the SOM cruise missile, the Sarb-83 anti-concrete bomb, and various guidance kits. According to the NextGen Defence, the deliveries to the Turkish Air Force are expected by the end of 2026.
Turkiye's Hurjet jet trainer can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.4. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace)
Written By
Syed Muskan Shafiq
Syed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.
First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 6:40 AM IST
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