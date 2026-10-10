News in brief - North America: Husky flight, MQ-25 upgrade, laser weapons
North America sees advances in defence technology, from Canada's Husky tanker and new icebreakers to US Navy drone upgrades, laser weapons and certified engines for autonomous vessels.
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The US Navy is advancing unmanned aircraft technology to support carrier-based operations. (Photo: BOEING)
The MQ-25 is designed to extend the range of the US Navy’s carrier air wing by refueling other aircraft in flight, a role currently done by crewed F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. Once fielded, the Stingray will be the first uncrewed aircraft to operate routinely from a US aircraft carrier.
A laser weapons deal
AeroVironment, a US-based defence technology company, received a $464.8-million contract from the US Army to supply LOCUST laser weapons, according to a September report in The Defence Post. This marks the service’s first production contract for a high-energy laser weapon system. LOCUST is designed to shoot down small and medium drones. Built on extensive testing, it integrates advanced sensors and high-energy laser effectors to deliver precise, persistent counter-drone and point defence. Production will be supported by a $30-million investment in the company’s New Mexico facility, first announced in March.
New icebreaker vessels
The Canadian government awarded Quebec-based shipbuilding company Chantier Davie a $8.1-billion contract in August to build six new Polar Class 3 icebreaker vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard.
The new ships will replace the ageing fleet. Polar Class 3 platforms are classified as those that operate in theatres with second-year ice conditions with multi-year deployment availability, according to The Defence Post. The contract falls under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, which aims to produce 88 new vessels for the nation’s maritime forces by 2045.
US Navy clears mtu engines
The US Navy has certified Rolls-Royce’s mtu Series 4000 and Series 2000 marine engines for use in autonomous naval vessel operations, according to the company’s press release issued in September. The mtu Series 4000 engines will be used for up to 4300 kilowatt (kW)of propulsion power and 3000kW of power generation after passing two 720-hour durability tests. The mtu Series 2000 platform was also certified based on the results of rigorous engine component testing.
Marine engines are essential for propulsion and power generation aboard naval vessels. (Photo: Rolls Royce)
Written By
Syed Muskan Shafiq
Syed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.
First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
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