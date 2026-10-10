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News in brief - North America: Husky flight, MQ-25 upgrade, laser weapons

North America sees advances in defence technology, from Canada's Husky tanker and new icebreakers to US Navy drone upgrades, laser weapons and certified engines for autonomous vessels.

3 min read | Updated On : Oct 10 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
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Syed Muskan ShafiqSyed Muskan Shafiq
The US Navy is advancing unmanned aircraft technology to support carrier-based operations. (Photo: BOEING)

The US Navy is advancing unmanned aircraft technology to support carrier-based operations. (Photo: BOEING)

Husky’s maiden flight

Husky 006, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s first of the four new incoming A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft, completed its maiden flight at Airbus’ Getafe facility in Spain in July. The aircraft is part of the nine-unit “CC-330 Husky” programme supporting Canada’s tanker fleet modernisation effort. This multi-purpose CC-330 measures approximately 58 metres long with a wingspan of 60 metres.
 
The programme aims to achieve initial operational capability by 2029 and full operational capability from 2032 to 2033, according to The Defence Post.
  

Electronic upgrade for MQ-25

The United States (US) Navy awarded Boeing a contract worth $12.7 million to upgrade electronic components on the MQ-25 Stingray drone, according to the Department of Defense in September. MQ-25 Stingray is the US Navy’s first operational carrier-based drone. The modifications include non-recurring engineering and integration work on an updated radio frequency blanker unit and an encrypted mass storage system with an embedded data transfer system, both components installed on the MQ-25.
 
The MQ-25 is designed to extend the range of the US Navy’s carrier air wing by refueling other aircraft in flight, a role currently done by crewed F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. Once fielded, the Stingray will be the first uncrewed aircraft to operate routinely from a US aircraft carrier.
  

A laser weapons deal

AeroVironment, a US-based defence technology company, received a $464.8-million contract from the US Army to supply LOCUST laser weapons, according to a September report in The Defence Post. This marks the service’s first production contract for a high-energy laser weapon system. LOCUST is designed to shoot down small and medium drones. Built on extensive testing, it integrates advanced sensors and high-energy laser effectors to deliver precise, persistent counter-drone and point defence. Production will be supported by a $30-million investment in the company’s New Mexico facility, first announced in March.

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(Photo: US Army)

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New icebreaker vessels

The Canadian government awarded Quebec-based shipbuilding company Chantier Davie a $8.1-billion contract in August to build six new Polar Class 3 icebreaker vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard.
 
The new ships will replace the ageing fleet. Polar Class 3 platforms are classified as those that operate in theatres with second-year ice conditions with multi-year deployment availability, according to The Defence Post. The contract falls under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, which aims to produce 88 new vessels for the nation’s maritime forces by 2045.
  

US Navy clears mtu engines

The US Navy has certified Rolls-Royce’s mtu Series 4000 and Series 2000 marine engines for use in autonomous naval vessel operations, according to the company’s press release issued in September. The mtu Series 4000 engines will be used for up to 4300 kilowatt (kW)of propulsion power and 3000kW of power generation after passing two 720-hour durability tests. The mtu Series 2000 platform was also certified based on the results of rigorous engine­ component testing. 
Marine engines are essential for propulsion and power generation aboard naval vessels. (Photo: Rolls Royce)
 

Written By

Syed Muskan Shafiq

Syed Muskan ShafiqSyed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.

First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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Defence news Defence Technology US Navy