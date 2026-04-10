News in brief: Northern Europe and beyond

E urope’s first HPM weapon Poland started developing Europe’s first-of-its-kind defence system, Sentinel Space Layer in March, an integrated multidomain high-power microwave (HPM) weapon designated to guard satellites in space. Produced by Polish firm ARES Shield AI, the system merges artificial intelligence with radar and other upgraded sensors to scan and detect targets for the HPM weapon.It aims to actively safeguard satellites in orbit from electronic threats, while also protecting key ground and air-based infrastructure. NATO jets conduct first airborne surveillance The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft conducted its maiden surveillance and command-and-control operations in Finland in February, according to NATO’s website. Eight Finnish F/A-18 fighter jets executed a four-versus-four training scenario. The AWACS performed as an airborne battlespace platform, supervising the mission and handling the tactical air scenario.

By combining airborne sensors with national control centres, AWACS offers live coverage of activity across large areas, promoting coordinated reactions against threats. Ukraine’s ‘drone mothership’ Ukrainian firm Temerland introduced the Gnom-DC “drone mothership” in March, a modern ground-based robotic platform that permits drone strikes far behind enemy lines while troops remain safe. Also Read Slender hopes of mindset shift The platform serves as a mobile base for first-person view drones. It boasts a hybrid chassis combining wheels and tracks, enabling it to bypass uneven and harsh battlegrounds. The structure gives the system stability and traction across diverse weather conditions. The system promotes numerous communication methods.

Japan fields missiles near China Japan started deploying the Type-12 surface-to-ship long-range, counterstrike missiles in Kumamoto, Kyushu, a region near China in March, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a briefing. With this stealthy missile built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force aims to enhance its deterrence amid China’s soaring naval overtures in the East China Sea. Boasting a range of 1,000 kilometres, the missiles will elevate the country’s counter-strike ability and help to strike bases if it comes under attack. Indigenous howitzers Australia achieved a milestone in its LAND 8116 programme as the South Korean company Hanwha Defence unveiled the maiden Australian-developed three AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzers in February.

The LAND 8116 is an Australian initiative to arm warfighters with 30 locally built 155-millimetre mobile fire systems and 15 shell resupply vehicles. The AS9 Huntsman is derived from South Korea’s indigenous K9 Thunder. It possesses a 1,000-horsepower MTU MT 881 Ka500 engine for speeds over 60 km per hour. Its production line is set to start later this year. Russia gets military supplies North Korea has boosted its military shipments to Russia in recent months by transferring over 33,000 containers, including around 15 million 152-mm artillery shells, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency.

ARES Shield AI is a system that integrates artificial intelligence with radar and advanced sensors to scan for and detect targets for the HPM weapon. (Photo: ARES Shield AI) The supplies also contain 220 artillery systems, notably 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm multiple-rocket launchers, which bolster long-range bombardment powers. Futuristic submarines Italian shipbuilding firm Fincantieri laid the keel of the country’s first U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS), meant for the Italian navy, in February in Muggiano, La Spezia. It marked the start of the modular assembly phase on the first of four U212 NFS boats. The first submarine is slated to be deployed by 2029. The U212NFS submarines embody superior design maturity, endurance, and integration of onboard systems.

Doomsday nuclear missile tested The United States (US) tested the LGM-30G Minuteman III or Doomsday land-based nuclear missile from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in March. It is a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile capable of holding nuclear warheads at speeds over 24,000 km/hour with a range of over 3,000 km. Deployed by the US Air Force Global Strike Command, the missile is a crucial part of the country’s nuclear triad and enables swift long-range strike and strategic deterrence. Germany seeks 500 rocket launchers In a bid to boost its artillery strength, Germany is aiming to finalise a framework agreement to procure 500 MARS 3 rocket artillery systems, also known as EuroPULS, manufactured through a collaboration between the country's KNDS Deutschland and Israel’s Elbit Systems, according to Hartpunk, a German news portal.