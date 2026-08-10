News in brief (Region)- Australia

F irst indigenous howitzer Australia successfully conducted the first live-fire exercise of its first domestically built AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer during live-fire training, according to an announcement by the Australian Defence Department in June. The AS9 Huntsman is a variant of the South Korean K9 Thunder, one of the most widely exported self-propelled howitzers in the world. Developed by Hanwha Defence Australia, the AS9 Huntsman is designed for high-intensity combat operations. It combines mobility, crew protection, automation, and long-range precision firepower. Mounted on a tracked armored chassis, it can rapidly move into position and fire multiple rounds. New defence strategy A new Defence Industry Development Strategy (DIDS) was introduced by the Australian government last month to expand and strengthen its domestic

defence industrial base. The move is a major step towards reforming how the country develops, produces and acquires defence capabilities in the coming years. The strategy is the third major defence policy announced by the country in 2026, following the National Defence Strategy and the Integrated Investment Plan, which outlined Australia’s security challenges, defence priorities and planned investment requirements, according to the Australian government. Enhancing Arctic surveillance Australia and Canada signed a $2.5 billion agreement in June for an over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system for Canada’s Arctic region. This marks Australia’s largest-ever defence export and the first international sale of its Jindalee radar technology.

Also Read The wheel of valour The system will strengthen Canada’s surveillance capabilities in the region. BAE Systems Australia started work on the radar in July. Battlefield reconnaissance The Australian Army tested its newest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered fixed-wing Vector drone during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Queensland last month. Developed by Germany’s Quantum Systems, this unmanned aerial vehicle provides real-time battlefield intelligence, improving reconnaissance and reducing risks to soldiers. With a wingspan of 2.8 metres, the drone uses tiltrotor propulsion. Frigate programme Raytheon has secured a contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide its SeaRAM ship self-defence systems for Australia’s Sea3000 General Purpose Frigate programme. The deal covers SeaRAM launchers, test vehicles and technical support for the first three ships. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2028 as Australia moves forward with its Mogami-class frigate acquisition.