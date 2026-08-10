News in brief (Region)- Australia
Australia builds first indigenous howitzer
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Developed by Hanwha Defence Australia, the AS9 Huntsman is designed for high-intensity combat operations. (PHOTO: Australian Department of Defence)
defence industrial base. The move is a major step towards reforming how the country develops, produces and acquires defence capabilities in the coming years.
The strategy is the third major defence policy announced by the country in 2026, following the National Defence Strategy and the Integrated Investment Plan, which outlined Australia’s security challenges, defence priorities and planned investment requirements, according to the Australian government.
Enhancing Arctic surveillance
Australia and Canada signed a $2.5 billion agreement in June for an over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system for Canada’s Arctic region. This marks Australia’s largest-ever defence export and the first international sale of its Jindalee radar technology.
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The system will strengthen Canada’s surveillance capabilities in the region. BAE Systems Australia started work on the radar in July.
Battlefield reconnaissance
The Australian Army tested its newest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered fixed-wing Vector drone during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Queensland last month. Developed by Germany’s Quantum Systems, this unmanned aerial vehicle provides real-time battlefield intelligence, improving reconnaissance and reducing risks to soldiers. With a wingspan of 2.8 metres, the drone uses tiltrotor propulsion.
Frigate programme
Raytheon has secured a contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide its SeaRAM ship self-defence systems for Australia’s Sea3000 General Purpose Frigate programme. The deal covers SeaRAM launchers, test vehicles and technical support for the first three ships. Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2028 as Australia moves forward with its Mogami-class frigate acquisition.
Indo-Pacific deployment
Royal Australian Navy’s Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney departed Fleet Base East in Sydney Harbour in June to begin its third Regional Presence Deployment of 2026 across the Indo-Pacific. The ship participated in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026 in the United States in July before sailing onwards for training activities with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 6:01 AM IST
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