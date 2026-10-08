US asks military to prepare for possible resumption of strikes against Iran

T he United States (US) military has been instructed to complete preparations for potential resumption of strikes against Iran, according to a report by The Times of Israel. According to a US-based digital media platform Axios, US officials said the Pentagon has been directed to ensure forces are ready to resume military action, but no specific date has been set to open conflict. The report said any renewed campaign could potentially take place before Israel’s elections later this month. If strikes resume, US operations are expected to focus on Iranian nuclear, infrastructure and energy sites, according to the report. The development comes amid tensions following the latest US-Iran conflict and continued pressure on Tehran.

A White House official told Axios that “the US is in a very strong position”, citing its control of the Strait of Hormuz and what the official described as Iran’s “collapsing” economy. “Iran has been decimated,” the official said, adding that “things will go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way.” The latest instruction follows separate reports that the Trump administration had already asked the Pentagon to prepare contingency plans for fresh strikes. Two administration officials told The Atlantic that such planning could extend to a possible resumption of military action before the US midterm elections in November.