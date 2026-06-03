US attacks tanker heading toward Iran port, sparks military exchange
US forces use AGM-114 Hellfire, a precision-guided, multi-platform missile, to target Botswana-flagged tanker
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AGM-114R multi-purpose missile (Photo: Lockheed Martin)
US forces on Tuesday fired a Hellfire missile at a Botswana-flagged tanker sailing through international waters towards Iran’s Kharg island in the Strait of Hormuz, disabling the vessel after its crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings for over 24 hours.
Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
CENTCOM’s X handle posted a video of the strike on M/T Lexie. “The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period,” said CENTCOM.
The US launched a “self-defence” counter strike against an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island. While the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said it hit the US 5th Fleet headquarters and US vessel MSC Panaya, CENTCOM labelled the claim “false” on X.
The strike on the M/T Lexie marks the sixth ship disabled since US President Donald Trump initiated a naval blockade on April 13 to force Tehran into peace negotiations. CENTCOM said US forces have also redirected 122 other vessels attempting to access Iranian ports.
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Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the AGM-114 Hellfire is a 100-pound (45 kg) precision-guided missile. Originally an anti-tank weapon developed in the 1980s, the US now deploys it across air, land, and sea platforms to strike armoured vehicles, bunkers, and maritime targets.
Traveling at Mach 1.3 (about 1,600 kmph), the Hellfire uses semi-active laser homing or millimetre-wave radar for pinpoint accuracy. This allows operators to isolate and strike vulnerable areas such as a ship's engine room while containing the blast to minimise collateral damage.
More than 15 nations, including India, the United Kingdom, France and Israel, operate different variants of the US-made missile. These include the radar-guided, “fire-and-forget” AGM-114L Longbow, the multi-purpose AGM-114R Romeo, and AGM-114R9X, which deploys kinetic steel blades instead of an explosive warhead to eliminate targets with zero collateral damage.
The US has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz to choke off Iranian maritime trade. By turning away ships and physically disabling non-compliant vessels like the Lexie, the US aims to exert maximum economic pressure to force Tehran to accept new terms for a comprehensive peace agreement.
Written By
Deepanshu Jha
Deepanshu Jha is a 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul-Khullar Intern.
First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:42 PM IST
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