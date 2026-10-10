China's long game in the Indian Ocean

I t has been established that after the publication of Michael Pillsbury’s book, The Hundred Year Marathon 2015, it was impossible to ignore that China’s Grand Strategy was staring the world in its face. However, the foreign policy establishments in Asia and the West wrongly assumed that there was no cause for worry, as long as world order seemed to be in the control of the United States (US), with its six tri-service theatre commands, a space command, and over 700 bases worldwide, in 80 countries. Worldwide complacency about Chinese ambitions actually go back to the period of 1976-79 when Indian intelligence reported being “aware” of Chinese assistance to Pakistan’s nuclear bomb programme. But it was only in 1983 that the American press began reporting that China had begun nuclear assistance to Pakistan in weapon design. At around the same time, that is the early 1980s, China had actually begun to supply the ‘silkworm’ antiship missiles to Iran. So this was also not realised that there was some major geopolitical activity at work, emanating from Beijing, until 1996. Incredible as it may sound today, the reports of huge Chinese assistance to both Iran and Pakistan occurring simultaneously, was not assessed as anything major for another decade and a half. In retrospect, the West was at that time solely occupied with the USSR, which had in the time period being studied, invaded Afghanistan. To eject the Soviets, the US had turned to Pakistan as a logistics hub, base and a Taliban training centre, which later on bit the US in the back. So, the Chinese arming of Pakistan was largely ignored. Indian geopolitical assessments were in their infancy, treating Pakistan as an independent malign actor.

India, dominated by a continentalist minded bureaucracy and an army — dominated defence ministry, was caught like a startled rabbit in a car’s headlights when US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Iran. The Iranians, anticipating that attack as inevitable, had already decided to weaponise their only strategic leverage — the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian lack of clarity on what the game actually was does not end there. Growing footprints Sino-India skirmishes The US, with its vastly funded intelligence outfits, first identified Chinese transfer of ballistic missile components, guidance components, CNC machines and rocket fuel technology in a report in 1996 (Iran Watch), and the first acknowledgement of Chinese ambitions came on July 15, 1998. Even so, it was treated as a mere non-proliferation issue. The first open literature assessment came from Alex Chiang, associate professor at National Chanchi University, that China was arming Iran with an area denial/anti-access capability. It was published in December 1998. The US Congress woke up in 2000 to say that since 1990, China had been helping Iran build up an indigenous military industrial capability. At this time, the Indian politico-military perception was focused entirely on the Pakistan border, and Pakistan’s humiliation by the Indian Army and Air Force by recapturing the Kargil heights in a valorous fashion. In 2013, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission explicitly described China helping Iran develop an indigenous armament production capability. Following this revelation, the thread was picked up by a number of institutions, headed by the Middle East Institute, that Iran was developing an anti-access/area-denial military capability that obviously sought to dominate the Strait of Hormuz. That all countries dependent on the oil traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz were asleep at the wheel until 2013 is a foregone conclusion.

Also Read The impact of West Asia's maritime security This apathy was to cost India dearly when the current Iran war broke out. But after 2015, the US, for one, was wide awake in raising the alarm that after the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a number of critical steps were taken to implement what was seen worldwide as a grand strategy — that is a multidomain effort blending military, economic, technological and political statecraft into an ambitious attempt to eventually challenge US domination. These steps were, firstly, the 2015 PLA military reforms, in which the initial step was the creation of the strategic support force, a first of its kind which centralised space, cyber, electronic and psychological warfare capabilities into a single command. The second step was the creation of five joint theatre commands. The greater step was then to create military-civil fusion, which bridged the gap between economic development and military goals. The next was the “Made in China” initiative which sought total self-reliance, so as to weaponise supply chains and secure critical technologies. The fourth was increased funding for Gwadar, Djibouti and Hambantota as deep water ports. So the fact that all countries were asleep until 2015 may be understandable, when in any case, the Indian-American author came up with his book, The Long Game, a term widely copied worldwide. This book conveyed that China had a 30 years plan to challenge US hegemony in the domains mentioned earlier.

The Indian government did have an idea that China would in the future operate in the Indian Ocean. But our plans were defensive Indian response That India did recognise that something major was being planned by China is an accepted fact. But whether the entire outline of China’s grand strategy was recognised in Delhi, is seriously in doubt. But first, there is evidence that India did react, although the effort was fragmented and not cohesive. On the military side, General Anil Chauhan (retired) was appointed as the CDS to succeed the deceased General B Rawat only in 2022, although a joint warfare doctrine was issued in 2017. After General Chauhan was appointed, joint doctrines for amphibious operations, multidomain operations, special forces operations, airborne and heliborne operations, space operations and finally, an air defence doctrine were issued. The issue of all these doctrines seems to have assumed that, in future, India would have to fight only continental wars against China and Pakistan. However, well before all this was done, Sino-Indian relations were already being engineered by China. See the table. At first glance, the table may not appear to be noteworthy. However, the author is raising a serious doubt as to whether anyone in Delhi had ever put these narratives together to discern a Chinese strategy behind the border incidents, which were all deliberately engineered by the PLA. To what purpose? It can reasonably be surmised that the PLA was trying to make India come to the conclusion that a major threat to it existed across the Himalayas when actually China already holds all the territory it needs in Aksai Chin — to protect its six -lane highway G219 connecting Tibet to Xinjiang — which is Indian territory, as Survey of India maps show. There is no mention of “India’’ as a threat in any Chinese documents. However, China was seriously concerned about its access through the Indian ocean, to facilitate its trade-dominated grand strategy to dominate Eurasia and Africa. India had also announced the completion of its all-weather road to the Shyok river and eventually to Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), which came closest to China’s strategic highway G219. India-China clashes reached a crescendo in 2020, as China seemingly became a bit frantic to prevent India weaponsing the Malacca Strait and the Indian Ocean against them. China probably misinterpreted the Indo-US BECA agreement too. US media reports gave the impression that it enabled India to attack China using coordinates supplied under the agreement.

The Indian government did have an idea that China would in the future operate in the Indian Ocean. But our plans were only defensive. So, it has always been ever since 1947, except for a brief period in late 1971. The English word “defence’’ and its Hindi equivalent “Raksha” seem to have paralysed any thoughts in Indian strategic circles that these words should not have been carried to absurd limits, without an offensive element, except as mentioned in late 1971 and in the brilliant Operation Cactus 1988 launched from Agra to restore Maumoon Abdul Gayoom to his post as the prime minister of Maldives 2000 kms away. The Chinese gave us credit for thinking that India did have an offensive maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean between 2015 and 2024. During this period there were substantial attempts between the PMO, the external affairs ministry and the navy to foster the Indian Ocean naval Symposium (IONS), the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Navy multilateral MILAN exercises and the prime ministers’ visit to South East Asian countries. Diplomatic efforts were also made to express Indian displeasure at the SCO meetings to China, and to say that Sino-Indian relations cannot go back to normal without peace on the border, a strategy that China was actively pushing. These measures deeply misjudged who we were dealing with— that is the leaders who had accepted six million deaths in the Great Leap Forward and about five million deaths in the Cultural Revolution without blinking an eyelid. The Indian reliance on “diplomacy” must have amused President Xi, particularly, as China was next planning to convert Iran to becoming its proxy to challenge the US-Israeli dominance of West Asia.

We are already witnessing Iran’s fallout from the ascendance. The Mecca agreement arrived in August is the first move of the Sunni majority nations to confront the rising power of Iran. Unfortunately, they are all underestimating both China’s deep pockets and its unstoppable march westwards to dominate both trade and manufacturing in Eurasia. Even while the Iran war was in progress, China was already one step ahead in encouraging Iran to arm the Houthi in the same manner that they themselves had been armed while the world was asleep. The term Malacca Dilemma is attributed to Hu-Jintao. Successive civil and military leaders in China, giving unmerited credit to QUAD and India, are in the process of weaponising a pro-China situation at the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Iran has successfully achieved the domination of the Eastern littoral of the Bab al-Mandeb against an effete Saudi Arabian military, who always depended on Pakistan’s professional military for succor. Despite US geospatial data being given to the Saudis, the Houthis, fired by fundamentalist zeal, have advanced their control from the hinterland mountains of Yemen to the Red Sea and the ports of Mokha and Al Hodeida. The Houthis currently armed, as Iran was, with roughly 1,000 missiles and 1,000 drones have the sea-denial capacity to selectively blockade the straits. So, if India was caught napping by the closure of Hormuz, which it worked around, by finding newer oil sources, the threat of China, Iran or the Houthis adopting a hostile stand against India’s 48 per cent dependence on overseas trade at the Bab al-Mandeb will spell an end to project Viksit Bharat.

In many ways, what India is facing today is a “Battle of Plassey” moment when the East India company went on from Plassey to occupying the whole of India for 200 years, a repetition of India’s continental fixation, and its tunnel vision of ‘’defending’’ worthless bits of territory, while losing control of the Indian ocean. The Chinese master plan has proceeded even further than the straits, anticipating US opposition to a US-led Quad emanating from the US base, Camp Lemouiey, situated on the western littoral of the Bab al-Mandeb. The Chinese Grand Strategy has now gone up to setting dual use centres in the Suez Canal zone. In the era of social media strategists, even an amateur would be aware that distant operations by any country, or force would be dependent on the line of communications, or the logistics route.