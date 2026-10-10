The impact of West Asia's maritime security

W est Asia’s security crisis began on 28 February 2026, when the United States (US) and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran. While most of the world called this unprovoked aggression, the US and Israel described this unilateral action as pre-emptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes. The targeted killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei by joint US and Israeli airstrikes in the early stage of the war indicated that not only were the gloves off but there were no norms or guardrails to regulate the use of military force. In September the fighting is in its seventh month. The region is associated with its vast hydrocarbon resources and sits on global energy routes through two critical chokepoints. Restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and now armed pressure on the Bab el-Mandeb, have unsettled oil markets, freight and insurance. Higher energy costs have fed through into food and transport prices well beyond the theatre. In February, Brent was in the mid-to-high $60s. As the war widened and other actors were drawn in, both chokepoints of the Arabian Peninsula came under simultaneous military pressure.

In September, Brent crossed $100 and traded above $105 in several sessions. War-risk insurance has risen with it. This has raised the energy bill for large importers like India and cut the room for exporters that need those waterways — Saudi Arabia and Iran among them. Doubt about whether the US can simultaneously wage this war and underwrite its regional partners has encouraged new security groupings. On 7 August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement and the core clause is that an armed attack on any one “shall be regarded as an attack against them all.” The clause is borrowed from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s Article 5.

Also Read China's long game in the Indian Ocean Signing in Mecca gives the pact a politico-religious sheen that cannot be ignored. It is not yet a standing alliance with assigned troops and a full operational headquarters, though the three countries have since begun to institutionalise a political-military committee and a secretariat. The signalling still matters and has the potential to alter the West Asian security architecture. The combination is complementary: Saudi capital, geography and a large defence market; Türkiye’s drone, missile and naval industry; Pakistan as the only nuclear-armed member. The three nations were clearly dissatisfied with existing arrangements. Saudi in particular has absorbed Iranian retaliation, Houthi pressure on Red Sea exports, and the limits of the US military umbrella. The Mecca grouping did not appear in isolation.

In the months before it, two bilateral deals tied to the Horn of Africa, at the junction of the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and western Indian Ocean also entered the same security map. A Saudi–Somalia military cooperation memorandum was signed in Riyadh on 9 February 2026, covering training, technical assistance and defence support. It came about six weeks after Israel recognised Somaliland in December 2025. Under that pact, local and regional reporting has put Saudi-funded training at two Galmudug camps for 5,107 Somali recruits. On 4 August, three days before the Mecca pact was concluded, Pakistan and Somalia signed a defence cooperation memorandum in Islamabad covering counter-terrorism, training, exchanges and capacity-building. Follow-on talks in Rawalpindi included the army, navy and air force.

Public domain reports have not announced Pakistani combat troops or a base but they do point to training and help in rebuilding Somali maritime capacity. Separately, at the end of July, Saudi Arabia announced a 14-nation maritime coalition — Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia— to protect the Bab el-Mandeb, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. However, this cluster has not stopped Houthi forces from seizing critical assets along the Red Sea coast. In mid-September, Brent was again over $100 and markets remain jumpy. For the first time in decades, both oil gates of the peninsula are under armed constraint at once. Hormuz has been severely restricted by Iranian control, intermittent attacks and competing claims of closure; it is not a dead canal at every hour, but it is no longer a normal commercial strait. The second gate tightened on 10–11 September, when Houthis seized Mokha, also spelled Mocha, and pushed down Yemen’s Red Sea coast and onto islands at the Bab el-Mandeb.

Two other naval efforts sit alongside these regional groupings. The United Kingdom (UK) and France convened 51 countries at an April summit on Hormuz and have designed a strictly defensive multinational mission for a permissive ceasefire. The US still hosts the Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain, a partnership of some 47 nations. Neither coalition has said it will force Hormuz open. Geographic constraints and unfinished diplomacy argue against it. In this uneasy, uncertain environment, war insurance has risen and already pushed a share of Asia-bound energy cargo around Africa. Indian basket India is hit first through energy. Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell figures put crude import dependence at 88.6 per cent for April-January of Financial Year (FY)26. The arithmetic is familiar to India. At import volumes of roughly 1.8–2 billion barrels a year, every $1 rise in the crude price adds up to about $2 billion to the annual import bill. The Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency has estimated that every $10 rise adds $13-16 billion to net oil imports and widens the current account deficit (CAD) by about 0.3-0.4 percentage points of the gross domestic product (GDP); other market estimates put the CAD hit at 0.35-0.5 per cent and the growth loss at 15-30 basis points.

A widely cited Reserve Bank of India staff estimate is that $10 on crude adds about 49 basis points to headline consumer price index (CPI) if passed through, or about 43 basis points to the fiscal deficit if the government absorbs the shock. India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told the parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in March that crude at $130 a barrel for two to three quarters could cut FY27 growth toward 6.4 per cent, lift inflation toward 5.5 per cent and widen the CAD to around 3.2 percent of GDP. The Indian basket itself has again approached those levels in mid-September. Petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) run freight, farms, mines, buses and construction. If pump prices are held, oil marketing companies take the hit— margins have already compressed toward their weakest since mid-2022. If the Centre fully offsets losses through excise cuts and a large LPG subsidy, the fiscal cost can approach 1 per cent of GDP. A split still leaves slippage of around 0.4-0.5 per cent, plus thinner oil marketing companies (OMC) dividends and tax. Prolonged $100-plus oil makes fiscal consolidation a hostage to West Asian security. For the citizens, the sharp increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders is the visible illustration of the hardship that is stressing daily life.

The way forward The last seven months show that no single navy can secure a theatre as crowded and divided as the western Indian Ocean. US, the UK-French, Saudi and other coalitions are present; but none can or will reopen the Hormuz by force. A full-scale campaign against the Houthis fails a basic cost-benefit test for most capitals. That gap is not a licence for India to police the Gulf. It is a case for India to move from commentary and episodic escorts towards convening a collective maritime effort — but transmuting from security provider in the near seas to security sherpa on the far chokepoints.

The pedigree is real: Tsunami relief in 2004; the Maldives intervention of November 1988; anti-piracy in the Gulf of Aden; and, further back, crisis diplomacy after Independence. The dual disruption of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb echoes the Suez closure of 1956, which hit India’s Second Plan directly. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s government told the US and the other powers that India would not be a passive victim of chokepoint coercion. India defended Egyptian sovereignty over the canal while insisting that freedom of transit be guaranteed— the useful parallel for Iranian sovereignty and Hormuz transit today. The charismatic Krishna Menon carried that compromise to the London conference of user nations. When Britain, France and Israel invaded Egypt on 29 October, India condemned the attack and backed the US-moved United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution of 2 November for ceasefire and withdrawal.

A modus vivendi was carefully evolved and India then placed its troops into the first UN peacekeeping force, UN Emergency Force (UNEF) in Sinai-Gaza, later commanded by Lieutenant General PS Gyani and Major General Indar Jit Rikhye. India’s commitment to non-alignment was maintained and so was a non-confrontational resolve to persuasively engage with all the major interlocutors that helped produce a workable outcome. Seventy years later, the West Asian crisis is more tangled and the permanent members of the Security Council are split. Regional dissonance was visible at the BRICS 2026 summit held in Delhi in September. The New Delhi Declaration ran to some 140 paragraphs and spoke of West Asian tension, restraint and energy flows but without naming Hormuz. Consensus required this kind of semantic reticence but diplomatic silence does not fill an operational vacuum. Unilateral escorts will not fill it either, nor will the Mecca pact, nor a Saudi-led Red Sea coalition that has not held the Yemeni coast.

It (Hormuz crisis) is a case for India to move from commentary and episodic escorts towards a collective maritime effort Against this backdrop, former chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh’s proposal, published as a recent op-ed (The Week on 13 September 2026), merits recall and scrutiny. The suggested policy template does not call for an Indian-led fleet to force the strait. It proposes a UN maritime security support mission in three phases: Phase one will cover a Secretary-General-commissioned assessment of threats, consent and options— wherein no Security Council vote is required, phase two, a maritime coordination and deconfliction cell, preferably in Oman or the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for incident reporting, mine-risk information, search and rescue, and technical help against maritime crime, and phase three will include a multinational defensive escort and protective presence only with Security Council authorisation. Singh’s point is consent, neutrality and incrementality. India can carry that design because it still talks to Iran, the Gulf states, Egypt, the US, Europe and the wider Indian Ocean littoral, and because it has already used the UN to frame maritime security — most clearly when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi chaired the Council’s first high-level debate on the subject in August 2021. India can give those three UN phases an Indian Ocean operating system without claiming ownership of the Gulf. Phase one can draw on the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre covering the Indian Ocean Region and on units already on station, as a non-hegemonic presence that reassures commercial shipping rather than choosing sides.

Phase two is the 1956 role in modern form: India as the link among a fractured littoral: Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt— several of them now in an expanded Brics, none eager to be named or shamed but all needing the strait to remain open. Phase three is normative: A UN-mandated, regionally led framework for the western Indian Ocean that moves from outside guarantors to resident stakeholders, on the logic of UNEF rather than of a new alliance against Iran or the Houthis. Suez gave India its first peacekeeping doctrine and this should be adapted to the maritime domain incrementally.