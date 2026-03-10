Business Standard
CONFLICT ZONE: Yemeni civil war

A drone-and-missile theatre

Mar 10 2026
The STC forces execute an operation against Saudi-PLC coalition in Abyan, Yemen, in December 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

Yemen’s 11-year-long civil conflict initiated by Iran-backed Houthis witnessed a dramatic turning point over January and late last year, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-backed separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), launched a massive offensive across southern Yemen.

