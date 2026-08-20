18 US troops killed so far, number of injured crosses 750 in Iran war
The updated figures come as negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue
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US Army paratroopers conduct small arms training with the M4 carbine during a live-fire range in West Asia (Photo: US Army)
Eighteen United States (US) personnel have been killed and over 750 injured since the start of the Iran war on February 28, according to the US Defense Department’s war casualty report.
The Pentagon added more than 50 wounded personnel to its database on Wednesday, pushing the number of injured troops to 757.
The updated figures come as negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue. The casualty figures also highlight the sustained exposure of US forces to Iranian attacks.
The department created a new “Overseas Operations” category in its casualty database to record deaths and injuries beginning July 7. The US administration notified Congress under the War Powers Act that a new period of hostilities with Iran had begun. The Pentagon has not publicly specified which conflict or operations the new category covers.
Four deaths and dozens of injury records disappeared from the database before subsequently being restored. The department attributed the discrepancies to “temporary data disruptions.”
The casualty figures are particularly significant because US officials have previously been slow to disclose information about wounded personnel, citing operational-security concerns.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 8:07 PM IST
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