Apaches, Seahawks strike six Iranian boats as US launches Project Freedom
The helicopters were deployed to carry out armed patrol, escort and rapid-response strike missions against fast-moving small craft targeting merchant vessels and warships
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US Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopters are supporting Project Freedom in and near the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo credit: CENTCOM)
The United States launched Project Freedom to open commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and move hundreds of vessels, stuck in the crucial energy shipping waterway due to the West Asia war. This led to Iranian attacks on commercial and military vessels in the area, shaking the fragile truce between the two sides.
The US Army’s AH-64 Apache and Navy’s MH-60 Seahawk helicopters on Monday targeted six Iranian small boats that it said posed a threat to commercial shipping.
The helicopters were deployed as part of a calibrated response to Iran’s swarm tactics, carrying out armed patrol, escort and rapid-response strike missions against fast-moving small craft targeting merchant vessels and warships.
According to The War Zone (TWZ), a US-based defence web publication, the helicopters were directly involved in a recent engagement where “AH-64 Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters sank six Iranian small boats that were threatening commercial shipping.”
The report added that these boats were part of a pattern of Iranian operations, involving drones, cruise missiles and coordinated small-boat attacks aimed at disrupting traffic through the strait.
“We have an enormous amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the strait, including AH-64 Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters used just this morning to eliminate six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping. So, we’re backing up commitment with action,” Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), said during a press conference on Monday.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:12 PM IST
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