Apaches, Seahawks strike six Iranian boats as US launches Project Freedom

T he United States launched Project Freedom to open commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and move hundreds of vessels, stuck in the crucial energy shipping waterway due to the West Asia war. This led to Iranian attacks on commercial and military vessels in the area, shaking the fragile truce between the two sides.

The US Army’s AH-64 Apache and Navy’s MH-60 Seahawk helicopters on Monday targeted six Iranian small boats that it said posed a threat to commercial shipping.

The helicopters were deployed as part of a calibrated response to Iran’s swarm tactics, carrying out armed patrol, escort and rapid-response strike missions against fast-moving small craft targeting merchant vessels and warships.