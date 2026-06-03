Australia to buy used submarines from the US under the AUKUS security pact
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said the decision to change the deal's parameters was made to simplify Australia's future submarine operations
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United States Navy Virginia-class submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) in Perth, Western Australia (Photo: US Navy)
In a deviation from the earlier parameters of the deal, Australia will now only buy three in-service Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from the United States (US) under the AUKUS agreement.
According to the initial deal, Australia was set to receive two used Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines from the US, plus one new model as early as 2032.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and his Australian and British counterparts Richard Marles and John Healey, respectively announced the new amendment during the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore last week, according to USNI News.
Marles said the decision to change the parameters was made to simplify Australia’s future submarine operations. He said three used submarines will be a simpler and more cost- effective pathway to acquiring three Virginias. The overall cost savings would be minor but welcome.
The AUKUS agreement
The AUKUS agreement, announced in September 2021 by the US, the UK and Australia, is a $235 billion security pact primarily viewed as a counterweight to China's growing military influence in the Indo-Pacific.
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The deal focuses on providing Australia with elite nuclear propulsion technology, and collaboration on advanced capabilities, said a BBC report. Previous parameters specifically called for two used submarines and one brand-new vessel. The intent was to bridge the capability gap while Australia develops the infrastructure to build an entirely new submarine model, the SSN-AUKUS, scheduled to come online in the 2040s.
Australia plans to extend the lifespan of its current diesel-electric Collins-class submarines. Introducing a mixed bag of new and used Virginia models would have meant the Royal Australian Navy operating up to four distinct classes of submarines at once.
"That gets pretty complicated in terms of how you’re operating a fleet of submarines," Marles said. By acquiring three submarines of the exact same model, Australia drastically reduces its maintenance, supply chain, and training burdens.
The need for operational stability and the reality of American shipbuilding bottlenecks has reportedly led to this change in the deal. The US industrial base is currently building only about 1.3 attack boats a year, falling short of the 2.33 boats needed to seamlessly support the original AUKUS transfer without depleting the US military's own essential reserves, said a report by USNI News.
What is a Virginia-class submarine?
The Virginia-class is an advanced nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine operated by the US Navy. Running on nuclear propulsion rather than diesel engines, these submarines can operate faster, travel further, and remain submerged for long without needing to surface. The vessels will allow the Royal Australian Navy to operate at greater distances and conduct long-range strikes against adversaries for the first time, fundamentally changing Australia's strategic standing in the region.
Written By
Deepanshu Jha
Deepanshu Jha is a 2026 batch Business Standard-Rahul-Khullar Intern.
First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:28 PM IST