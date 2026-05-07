Denial of airspace by Saudi Arabia made US to halt Project Freedom: Report

S audi Arabia’s refusal to allow the United States (US) to use its airspace and military facilities to carry out Project Freedom reportedly forced President Donald Trump to abruptly suspend the operation aimed at escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by US broadcaster NBC News. The operation, launched amid escalating tensions with Iran and disruptions to global shipping lanes, was halted less than 48 hours after being announced. The report, citing two US officials, stated that Saudi Arabia declined permission for the US aircraft involved in the mission to operate from Prince Sultan Airbase near Riyadh or transit through Saudi airspace.

The report added that several Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia, were caught off guard by Trump’s public announcement of Project Freedom, prompting urgent diplomatic outreach from Washington. According to the report, Trump personally spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to secure operational approval, but the discussions did not produce an agreement. Also Read Iran reviewing US proposals as Trump pressures Tehran for deal to end war When asked whether Trump’s announcement of Project Freedom had blindsided Saudi leadership, a Saudi source told the news portal that “The problem with that premise is that things are happening quickly in real time.” He stressed that Riyadh remained supportive of Pakistan-led diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering an understanding between the US and Iran to end the conflict.

The White House, however, rejected suggestions that Gulf allies were caught off guard. In a statement to NBC News, a White House official said regional partners had been informed before the public announcement of the US-led maritime escort initiative in the Strait of Hormuz. A diplomat, aware of the matter, said that Oman was consulted on Project Freedom only after President Donald Trump publicly announced the initiative, suggesting that prior coordination with regional allies had been limited. “The US made an announcement and then coordinated with us,” the diplomat said, adding that they were “not upset or angry” over the manner in which the rollout unfolded.