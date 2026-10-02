France plans trials of AI-powered 'wingmen' for Rafale jets by 2028
The initiative is part of a broader effort to develop crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities and prepare the French Air Force for future combat environments.
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French Air Force's Rafale in operations. (Photo: Dassault Aviation)
France is preparing to trial a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) alongside its Rafale fighter jets by 2028, as its air force prepares to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems into future air combat capabilities.
According to a report by Aviation Week, France plans to conduct initial trials of CCA, also known as loyal wingmen, alongside the Rafale in 2028. The initiative is part of a broader effort to develop crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities and prepare the French Air Force for future combat environments.
The updated Military Programming Law (2024–2030), promulgated in August 2026, separately provides for the integration of AI across the armed forces, from data collection and processing to operational applications and decision-making support. The legislation also sets 2028 as the target for the first experimentation of companion drones for Rafale fighter jets.
AI integration, combat drone ambitions
The French defence procurement agency, Directorate General of Armament, is pursuing an incremental approach to developing CCAs. According to the report, the agency issued a request for information in June for multirole uncrewed aircraft capable of carrying payloads of up to 500 kg, operating at a combat radius exceeding 1,000 km and flying at speeds above Mach 0.8.
The aircraft is expected to complement crewed fighters by extending their operational reach, carrying additional sensors and weapons and undertaking missions in high-risk environments.
Apart from drone development, the country is also working on integrating AI into existing combat aircraft. The HypAIRion, an experimental programme launched in July 2026 to prepare future air combat capabilities, will use two modified Mirage 2000D aircraft as testbeds for AI capabilities and advanced mission systems.
The testbed findings are expected to support the development of future combat aviation, including the Rafale F5 standard and its integration with combat drones by late 2030s. AI algorithms are also being developed for the Rafale to assist pilots with operational tasks, including target detection and recognition.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 4:47 PM IST
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