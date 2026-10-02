France plans trials of AI-powered 'wingmen' for Rafale jets by 2028

F rance is preparing to trial a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) alongside its Rafale fighter jets by 2028, as its air force prepares to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems into future air combat capabilities.

According to a report by Aviation Week, France plans to conduct initial trials of CCA, also known as loyal wingmen, alongside the Rafale in 2028. The initiative is part of a broader effort to develop crewed-uncrewed teaming capabilities and prepare the French Air Force for future combat environments.

The updated Military Programming Law (2024–2030), promulgated in August 2026, separately provides for the integration of AI across the armed forces, from data collection and processing to operational applications and decision-making support. The legislation also sets 2028 as the target for the first experimentation of companion drones for Rafale fighter jets.