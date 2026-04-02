India's defence exports hit record Rs 38,424 crore in FY26, up 62.66%

I ndia’s defence exports touched an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in FY26, a 62.66 per cent rise compared to Rs. 23,622 crore in the previous financial year. The increase marks a shift in defence manufacturing, strengthening India’s position as an emerging defence export hub. It reflects the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the private sector’s push for scale and indigenisation. “India defence exports have touched a new all-time high with a record Rs. 38,424 crore in FY 2025-26. It marks a robust 62.66 per cent growth over the previous fiscal,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X. Export led by DPSUs A major share of the growth came from DPSUs, state-owned defence firms, whose exports surged by 151 per cent to Rs 21,071 crore as compared to Rs 8,389 crore in the previous year, according to a media statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. The private sector exports touched Rs 17,353 crore, an approximately 14 per cent increase from Rs 15,233 crore in FY25, highlighting the industry’s growing participation in defence manufacturing and global supply chains. DPSUs made up 54.84 per cent of total exports, while the private sector contributed 45.16 per cent, showing balanced growth across both segments. India’s defence exports now reach over 80 countries, with the number of exporters in the country rising from 128 to 145, a 13.3 per cent increase, the statement read. The government attributed this rise to reforms in export procedures, including a revamped online portal and simplified authorisation processes introduced by the Department of Defence Production. These exports include a wide range of arms, ammunition and fuses. However, some complete weapon systems, such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, artillery guns, Dornier-228 aircraft, radars, Akash air defence missiles, Pinaka rockets and armoured vehicles are also being exported by Indian firms. The rise in exports reflects a defence industrial base backed by policy support, global demand and stronger participation from both public and private players.

