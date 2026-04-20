Iran's missile, drone arsenal rebound despite US, Israeli strikes: Report
While US and Israeli strikes degraded Iran's arsenal and weapons manufacturing capacity, the latter has preserved sufficient capability to remain a credible threat
Share
Iran's surface-to-surface 4th generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile called Khaibar. (Photo : Reuters)
Iran’s missile arsenal and launcher inventory have rebounded from the levels depleted by combat use and sustained strikes by the United States (US) and Israel, recovering from where they stood at the time of the April 8 two-week ceasefire, according to a recent The New York Times report, citing US intelligence assessments.
At the time of the ceasefire, Iran is understood to have retained only about half of its missile launchers. In the days that followed, however, it reportedly recovered around 100 systems that had been effectively buried within underground facilities after the US and Israeli strikes targeted and collapsed their access points, bringing its operational inventory back to roughly 60 per cent of pre-war levels.
These launchers were a central focus of the strike campaign, with attacks aimed not only at the systems themselves, but at sealing tunnel entrances and access routes, thereby trapping launchers inside hardened underground sites and rendering them temporarily inaccessible. Israeli intelligence estimates cited in media reports placed Iran’s launcher inventory at around 470 at the outset of the war on February 28. This would suggest that, if US intelligence assessments hold, Iran may now have access to roughly 280 launchers.
Iran's missile arsenal
As of April 18, Iran was also reported to be excavating missile stockpiles that had been buried under rubble following strikes on its underground bunkers and depots. Once these recovery efforts are completed, Iran could regain access to as much as 70 per cent of its pre-war missile arsenal, according to US intelligence estimates. Pre-war assessments had placed Iran’s ballistic missile inventory at around 2,900 projectiles. This suggests that Iran could soon have access to roughly 2,000 missiles.
Citing multiple US intelligence and military officials, The New York Times also reported that Iran retains around 40 per cent of its pre-war drone arsenal. Taken together with the number of ballistic missiles it is still likely to possess, this suggests that while US and Israeli strikes degraded Iran’s arsenal and weapons manufacturing capacity, Tehran has preserved sufficient capability to remain a credible threat — particularly to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Estimates of Iran’s pre-war stockpile of one-way attack drones varied significantly, with figures ranging from roughly 6,000 to 10,000 units.
Throughout the war, Iran inflicted damage across Gulf Arab states — including US military installations in the region — as well as Israel, through sustained missile and drone barrages. The sheer volume of projectiles launched played a notable role in overcoming US, Arab and Israeli air and missile defence networks. As of April 6, Iran had launched approximately 4,962 drones and 2,108 ballistic missiles since the conflict began, according to data published by the US-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America.
Written By
Bhaswar Kumar
Bhaswar Kumar has over seven years of experience in journalism. He has written on India Inc, corporate governance, government policy, and economic data. Currently, he covers defence, security and geopolitics, focusing on defence procurement policies, defence and aerospace majors, and developments in India’s neighbourhood.
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
In this article :