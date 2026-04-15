Minehunters move to Hormuz as US forces six vessels to return amid blockade

A mid the naval blockade of the Iranian ports, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed that no ships breached the cordon in the first 24 hours, while reports suggest a small number of vessels may have transited the Strait.

The blockade, ordered by President Donald Trump, has effectively halted maritime trade to and from Iran, forcing multiple vessels to turn back after approaching restricted waters.

The Command stated that no unauthorised ships breached the blockade in its initial phase, forcing at least six vessels to reverse course.

“More than 10,000 US sailors, marines, and airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the US blockade and six merchant vessels complied with direction from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.