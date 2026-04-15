Minehunters move to Hormuz as US forces six vessels to return amid blockade
The blockade, ordered by US President Donald Trump, has effectively halted maritime trade to and from Iran
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US Navy guided-missile destroyers deployed during the blockade of Iranian ports. (Photo: CENTCOM/X)
The operation involved around 15 naval assets, including an aircraft carrier, amphibious assault ships, dock landing and transport ships and guided-missile destroyers. These assets are backed by land -and sea-based fighter aircraft, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, refuelling aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems to maintain persistent domain awareness.
More than 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen along with over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission to blockade ships entering and departing Iranian ports. During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels… pic.twitter.com/dpWAAknzQp— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2026
However, a report by the US-based web publication The War Zone (TWZ) indicates that while the blockade is largely holding, some ships have still transited through the Strait of Hormuz under limited or controlled circumstances.
US Navy to clear mines in Hormuz
The blockade, which applies to all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, is enforced across the entire Iranian coastline, though non-Iran-bound vessels are officially permitted to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US began mine countermeasure operations in the region over the weekend. According to a separate report by TWZ, a pair of US Navy minesweepers, including Avenger-class mine-countermeasure ships, are heading toward West Asia from Japan, which are likely under the CENTCOM’s area of operations.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
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