News in brief global: From Japan's missiles to Brazilian aircraft

J apan’s hypersonic missile capability The United States (US) confirmed the proposed $340-million Foreign Military Sale to Japan for equipment and services to support the country’s indigenous Type-25 hyper-velocity gliding projectile (25HGP) programme, in March. The 25HGP is one of the two hypersonic missile systems of Japan, designed as a long-range stand-off strike weapon that makes the country capable of a land-based strike option for protecting its remote islands and maritime. The agreement focuses on test preparation, execution and transportation along with other logistical requirements, according to the US Department of State notice via The Defence Post. The heaviest cargo drone

China introduced the world’s heaviest multi-terrain cargo drone, Changying-8 (CY-8), in March. It is designed for high-altitude combat missions. Developed by China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco), this 17-metres long drone enables rapid loading and unloading of payloads in around 15 minutes. The CY-8 supports a range of missions and has twin turboprop engines. Photo: China military Also Read Continuous at-sea deterrence The CY-8 supports a range of missions and has twin turboprop engines which allow short takeoffs. The drone was tested at an airport in Zhengzhou, where the aircraft completed a 30-minute flight, according to the company statement via the NextGen Defence. Multirole marine platform

Latvia is introducing a multi-role offshore platform, LNT-27 tactical catamaran, to expand its naval capabilities according to a NavalNews report in April. It is a high-speed maritime platform suitable for a wide range of operational roles, . This is intended for use in maritime security operations, patrolling and other specialised tasks where a fast, stable and efficient marine platform is required. It is designed with inputs from the US and Europe and can maximise operational capacity. High-powered laser technology Under a new defence contract, Israel is set to introduce high-powered lasers for its military aircraft. Developed by the Elbit Systems, a defence electronics company, the focus is on bringing two variants — airborne XCalibur for fixed-wing aircraft and the Sting system for helicopters.

The new laser weapons would face less interference from rain, humidity and dust, thereby, enabling the aircraft to detect and engage threats from higher altitudes before they reach targets, according to company details via NextGen Defence. Brazil’s first supersonic aircraft Brazil officially launched its first indigenously-developed supersonic aircraft Gripen E combat in March. It is manufactured by the Embraer’s Gaviao Peixoto facility using Brazilian and international supply chains, including Saab. The test for the aircraft is set to take place before delivery to the Brazilian Air Force. Gripen E series is a new counter and defeat fighter aircraft, designed for multi-mission roles such as air-defence, reconnaissance and strike. This airliner has modern avionics, sensors, weapons and mission systems for better performance in complex environments. Its network-centric architecture allows information sharing across tactical formation.

Gripen E series is a new counter and defeat fighter aircraft. Photo: Embraer Germany overtakes China in arms export Germany has overtaken China as the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter, according to a new global weapons transfer report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The assessment focuses on the transfer of long-term delivery of conventional weapons such as combat aircraft, air defence systems, tanks, artillery, naval vessels, and missile platforms. The report attributes the rise to increased European demands, according to a Defence Blog report. NT-43A ‘supports’ Artemis II launch NT-43A, a United States Air Force Materiel Command’s secretive testbed aircraft, was reportedly used in Nasa’s Artemis II lunar space mission on April 1. Also known as Radar Airborne Testbed (RAT55), this is a converted militarised Boeing 737-200 variant used to measure and validate the stealth characteristics of advanced aircraft, according to TheWarZone report. During a high-stakes space launch, RAT55’s capabilities make it suitable for gathering telemetry and other important data.