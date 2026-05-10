Pakistan's mediation belies India's claims of its isolation

T he first round of peace talks between the United States (US) and Iran to end the war in West Asia was held on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad, Pakistan. While inconclusive, the fact that Pakistan hosted the most significant direct engagement between the countries in decades thrust it into the spotlight. It was also credited with backchannel efforts that culminated in a two-week ceasefire on April 8. By then, the 40-day war, pitting the US and Israel against Iran, had already claimed more than 4,000 lives and triggered a global energy shock. The world breathed a sigh of relief when US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to the truce, less than 90 minutes before his deadline to destroy Iran’s “civilisation” was set to expire. Trump publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s role, saying he had agreed to the ceasefire “based on conversations” with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Exaggerated assessment Former Indian foreign policy practitioners told Blueprint that Pakistan’s role in the peace process underscores that assessments in some quarters in India about its western neighbour being isolated on the global stage were exaggerated, if not outright incorrect. “The narrative of Pakistan’s isolation on the global stage was never accurate,” said former diplomat Ajay Bisaria, India’s last high commissioner to Pakistan and subsequently envoy to Canada. Also Read A David-Goliath clash Concurring that views on Pakistan’s weaknesses within India were exaggerated, T C A Raghavan, former high commissioner of India to Pakistan, said, “We must recognise that Pakistan remains a country defined by its geographic position, a disciplined military, and nuclear capabilities. It will continue to be a player other nations engage with, and one that we cannot ignore.”

A year earlier, India had struggled to secure the level of unequivocal diplomatic support it expected during its four-day conflict with Pakistan in May 2025, codenamed Operation Sindoor. This was cause for apprehension, given that Pakistan’s image had been battered for more than a decade, particularly after Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found hiding in Abbottabad, one of its cities, and killed there by US special forces in 2011. “Pakistan experiences periodic cycles of rise and decline. The downturns are driven by internal structural issues. The upswings are shaped by phases of its transactional relationship with the US,” explained former diplomat Sharat Sabharwal, who was India’s high commissioner to Pakistan.

Noting that Sharif and Munir have been acting in concert to engage Trump and his inner circle, Sabharwal said: “A new US–Pakistan transactional phase has emerged over the past one and a half years.” The turning points in the relationship after years of distrust from the US suggest that Pakistan did not so much repair ties in a conventional diplomatic sense as reposition itself as useful to Trump’s agenda. The initial breakthrough came in March 2025, when Pakistan helped capture a suspect linked to the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed 13 US soldiers. The next opportunity came during Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan, unlike India, did not contest Trump’s claim that he had ended the conflict. Subsequently, both Munir and Sharif nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. In September 2025, a signing ceremony at Prime Minister Sharif’s residence formalised a memorandum of understanding under which Pakistan would supply critical minerals and rare earth elements to the US. Then, in January, Pakistan signed an agreement with a firm linked to World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s principal cryptocurrency venture, to explore the use of its stablecoin for

cross-border payments. The effort to win Trump’s favour appears to have paid dividends. In June 2025, Trump hosted Munir for a lunch at the White House — the first time a US president had received Pakistan’s army chief there without the presence of civilian leadership. By October, he was calling Munir his “favourite field marshal”. Sabharwal said Pakistan’s role in the US–Iran talks was largely confined to acting as a conduit for communication and to serving as host by offering its capital. “It was certainly not a decision-maker, nor even a major influencer. But it clearly sees this as an opportunity to build on warming ties with Trump and improve its global stature,” he added.

Pakistan’s hopes appear to be warranted. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has praised its “constructive role” in facilitating engagement between the warring parties. With the truce set to expire on April 22, Sharif embarked on a four-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye from April 15, to support the peace process and prevent a return to all-out war. Meanwhile, Munir led a high-level delegation to Iran on a three-day visit to meet Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Once again, the effort paid off. Just hours before the deadline, Trump announced that the US would extend the ceasefire, saying Munir and Sharif had asked him to “hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal”.

Re-evaluating India’s approach The former diplomats cautioned that while Pakistan has raised its international profile, it should not be seen as a gain at India’s expense. India was not positioned to play the role Pakistan ultimately did in the process. “The personal equation between Trump and Munir — shaped by a diplomacy of flattery — is reinforced by Pakistan’s long record of advancing US interests,” said Bisaria, citing Pakistan’s role as a covert intermediary for US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger’s trip to China in 1971 and its support for the US in countering the Soviet Union in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

“To play the role Pakistan has assumed today, the US must see it as a controllable channel. It is also trusted by China to convey its sensitivities to both the US and Iran. India will not play either role,” Bisaria added. He acknowledged, however, that Pakistan has managed a delicate balancing act — most clearly illustrated by its mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia, which came under Iranian missile and drone attacks during the war. “It was very unusual for Trump to host Munir at the White House. This could indicate that he intends to use Pakistan to advance whatever security architecture he envisages for West Asia,” Sabharwal said, pointing to further signals, including Pakistan’s decision to join Trump’s “Board of Peace” — a US-led multilateral organisation to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

On the other front, Raghavan noted that after US–Iran ties broke down following the 1979 revolution, Pakistan had hosted the “Iranian Interests Section” in its embassy in Washington. It is also possible that the view in some quarters in India that Pakistan has stolen a march on it reflects less the gains made by its western neighbour than the way India has navigated the conflict itself. Concerns have been raised that India’s approach has tilted towards the US and Israel at the expense of its historical ties with Iran. These perceptions have been shaped by a series of developments, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Israel just three days before the conflict began, and the perceived delay in offering condolences for Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. India also co-sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for the “immediate cessation of all attacks” by Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

A recalibration in India’s diplomatic approach may be warranted. Sabharwal argued that the situation could still be retrieved by introducing a greater balance into its position — something he suggested was already visible in recent steps, including India’s statement after Israel struck targets across Lebanon, killing more than 300 people, in which it said it was “deeply concerned” about civilian casualties and that respect for territorial integrity was “essential”. Bisaria said that at this stage it would not be prudent for India to seek a direct role in the peace process. “Instead, we must keep speaking to the Americans, the Israelis, the Iranians and the Gulf states. We must make ourselves more available to them.”

All three former diplomats cautioned that whenever Pakistan has felt more comfortable in its relationship with the US, it has tended to grow more adventurous vis-à-vis India. “We need to watch things closely on this front,” Sabharwal said. Raghavan argued that while the possibility of increased Pakistani risk-taking could not be entirely ruled out, it was not especially likely at present, given the pressures Pakistan is already managing. “They are not likely to be in the mood for another standoff with India after Operation Sindoor. We shouldn’t fall into the trap of a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he added. Bisaria, for his part, said it was too early to judge how durable Pakistan’s gains might be, given the uncertainties surrounding the conflict with Iran, and therefore too soon to assess any shift in its propensity to provoke India. “Trump has not let peace talks or negotiations prevent him from taking military action. Pakistan must also navigate multiple contradictions arising from its role. For example, American and Chinese interests do not align on Iran.”

On the diplomatic front, Sabharwal argued that although Pakistan’s stock may have risen, it does not amount to a significant setback for India, not least because the two countries have long ceased to be hyphenated. However, as assessments of Pakistan’s isolation prove overstated, rebuilding the channels for dialogue may become necessary. India and Pakistan have not restored their high commissioners since August 2019, when Pakistan downgraded ties following India’s decision to revoke Article 370 in J&K. “India will needlessly expend capital if it tries to isolate Pakistan. There cannot be a lack of strategic communication, turning every incident into a crisis,” Raghavan said. Instead, he argued for the resumption of at least some form of dialogue, adding that high commissioners should be reinstated.