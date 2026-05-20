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Russia's new fifth-generation twin-seater Su-57D completes maiden flight

The two-seat configuration is expected to support a wider range of operational roles, including long-range strike missions and complex battlefield management

3 min read | Updated On : May 20 2026 | 2:47 PM IST
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Martand MishraMartand Mishra
Russia's Sukhoi Su-57D stealth fighter during its maiden flight. Photo: United Aircraft Corporation

Russia's Sukhoi Su-57D stealth fighter during its maiden flight. Photo: United Aircraft Corporation

Russian new twin-seat variant of the Sukhoi Su-57D “Felon” stealth fighter has completed its maiden flight, marking a major development in the evolution of the multirole fifth-generation combat aircraft programme
According to its manufacturer, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Sukhoi Design Bureau’s chief test pilot Sergei Bogdan took the aircraft to the skies. The take-off proceeded as scheduled, in accordance with the flight mission requirements.
According to a report by The War Zone (TWZ), the aircraft has the overall design of the baseline Su-57 but incorporates an elongated cockpit section to accommodate a second crew member seated behind the pilot. The two-seat configuration is expected to support a wider range of operational roles, including long-range strike missions, complex battlefield management and potential unmanned teaming operations involving drones and loyal wingman systems.
Accommodating a second crew required several changes in the cockpit redesign and some internal rearrangement involving avionics bays, fuel storage and mission systems. However, changes in the jet's outer mold-line will have a negligible impact on the aircraft's stealth and performance.
"Flight tests of the prototype two-seat fifth-generation Su-57 fighter have begun. This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft manufacturers, will boast unique combat capabilities, as well as the functionality of a trainer and combat control aircraft," said Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov.

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"We continue to work on improving and expanding the functionality of our most advanced fifth-generation aircraft system. I am confident that the two-seat version of the aircraft will significantly contribute to its success in international markets," said Vadim Badekha, chief executive officer, UAC.
UAC is part of Russia’s state-owned defence and industrial conglomerate Rostec State Corporation, headquartered in Moscow.
The development follows recent sightings of the aircraft during taxi trials, which had triggered speculation about a dedicated twin-seat version of the Felon. 
The report noted that the emergence of the aircraft may also be tied to Russia’s renewed export ambitions for the Su-57 platform. The second crew station could make the aircraft more attractive to foreign operators, including India, who are familiar with twin-seat fighters such as the Su-30. 
India had earlier partnered with Russia in the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) programme, which was based on the Su-57 platform. India withdrew from the FGFA project in 2018 amid concerns over escalating costs, restricted technology transfer, stealth characteristics and delays in development. The Su-57 also drew attention at Aero India, where it was showcased alongside the US F-35 fighter.
 

Written By

Martand Mishra

Martand MishraMartand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.

First Published: May 20 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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Russia Defence news Sukhoi fighter jets