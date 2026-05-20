Russia's new fifth-generation twin-seater Su-57D completes maiden flight

R ussian new twin-seat variant of the Sukhoi Su-57D “Felon” stealth fighter has completed its maiden flight, marking a major development in the evolution of the multirole fifth-generation combat aircraft programme According to its manufacturer, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Sukhoi Design Bureau’s chief test pilot Sergei Bogdan took the aircraft to the skies. The take-off proceeded as scheduled, in accordance with the flight mission requirements. According to a report by The War Zone (TWZ), the aircraft has the overall design of the baseline Su-57 but incorporates an elongated cockpit section to accommodate a second crew member seated behind the pilot. The two-seat configuration is expected to support a wider range of operational roles, including long-range strike missions, complex battlefield management and potential unmanned teaming operations involving drones and loyal wingman systems.

Accommodating a second crew required several changes in the cockpit redesign and some internal rearrangement involving avionics bays, fuel storage and mission systems. However, changes in the jet's outer mold-line will have a negligible impact on the aircraft's stealth and performance. "Flight tests of the prototype two-seat fifth-generation Su-57 fighter have begun. This aircraft, developed proactively by our aircraft manufacturers, will boast unique combat capabilities, as well as the functionality of a trainer and combat control aircraft," said Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov. Also Read Xi calls for immediate end to West Asia hostilities during talks with Putin "We continue to work on improving and expanding the functionality of our most advanced fifth-generation aircraft system. I am confident that the two-seat version of the aircraft will significantly contribute to its success in international markets," said Vadim Badekha, chief executive officer, UAC.