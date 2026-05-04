Satellite imagery shows China's stealth unmanned aircraft at secret base
This is the first instance these systems have been observed simultaneously outside their hangars and on the main apron
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A model of the CH-7 stealthy unmanned aircraft at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, China on November 14, 2024. (Photo credit: Reuters)
China has reportedly accelerated testing of its two stealthy high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned combat aircraft, with the latest satellite imagery revealing the two systems outside their hangars at the country’s secret test base in Malan, according to The War Zone (TWZ), a US-based defence publication.
While both aircraft were first identified last year in archived Planet Labs imagery — an earth-imaging company that operates a private fleet of satellites in orbit — this is the first instance these systems have been observed simultaneously outside their hangars and on the main apron, suggesting testing of these systems at the facility.
The image also reveals a stealth fighter-like drone and a Xi’an Y-20 transport plane on the main apron, the report stated.
Multiple UAV designs
The newly observed aircraft include large flying-wing platform configurations, which are optimised for stealth, endurance and high-altitude operations, reducing radar signatures. They are often associated with long-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles or strike missions.
The report noted that at least one of the aircraft seen could fall into a HALE category, similar in concept to advanced US stealth drones. It also highlighted that these aircraft appear significantly larger than earlier Chinese stealth drones like the CH-7, indicating a shift toward intercontinental-range platforms.
The sightings are linked to a remote test base in China’s Xinjiang region, long associated with experimental aerospace programmes. The facility has previously hosted testing of multiple classified UAV and aircraft designs central to China’s aviation projects.
Unmanned fighter-like platform
The report also noted the presence of fighter-like unmanned aircraft, suggesting China’s efforts in developing “loyal wingman”-type systems — autonomous or semi-autonomous drones designed to operate alongside manned fighter jets.
The timing of these sightings could also be linked to broader military modernisation efforts and upcoming defence showcases, although no official confirmation has been provided.
The developments underscore China’s rapidly expanding unmanned combat ecosystem, with multiple classes of advanced UAVs-from stealth ISR platforms to combat-capable drones and potentially autonomous wingmen.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:26 PM IST
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