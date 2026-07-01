Ukraine inks deal for 16 Saab Gripen E fighter jets amid war with Russia
The aircraft is designed to operate from short stretches, temporary runways or roads, supporting dispersed operations and high availability
Share
Ukraine is scheduled to get the delivery of Gripen E aircraft between 2029 and 2030. Photo: Saab
Ukraine has formally ordered 16 Gripen E multirole fighter jets from Swedish defence equipment maker Saab under a deal worth 24.6 billion Swedish krona ($2.54 billion), marking a major push in the country’s effort to modernise its air force amid the ongoing war with Russia, according to US-based web publication The War Zone (TWZ).
The contract was signed between Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), the procurement agency operating under Sweden’s Ministry of Defence. Under the agreement, Saab will deliver the newly built Gripen E fighter jets to the FMV between 2029 and 2030, following which the aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine.
While the newly built Gripen E aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030, Ukraine is expected to receive up to 16 older variants -- Gripen C/D --- of fighter jets donated by Sweden beginning in early 2027 to boost its combat capabilities amid the ongoing war with Russia.
According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on messaging platform Telegram, said the agreement reached with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson includes the purchase of 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft along with technical support.
Upgraded fighter jet
Also Read
The Gripen-E is a 4.5 generation single engine multirole fighter, and the latest variant of Gripen designed for air superiority, strike, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions. It is equipped with advanced Raven ES-05 active electronically scanned array radar, electronic warfare systems, infrared search and track sensor and could employ beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles as well as precision-guided weapons.
The aircraft is designed to operate from short stretches, temporary runways or roads, supporting dispersed operations and high availability. “The software-based architecture facilitates continuous upgrades and adaptation to evolving operational requirements. With low maintenance requirements and fast turnaround, Gripen provides an advanced and cost-effective fighter capability that is easy to operate and maintain,” TWZ noted.
The agreement also highlights increasing defence ties between European countries and Kyiv as Sweden and Ukraine are expanding cooperation in pilot training, maintenance, drone technologies and air and missile defence apart from this deal. Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel have already begun training in Sweden in preparation for the induction of the aircraft.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 6:37 PM IST
In this article :