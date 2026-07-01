Ukraine inks deal for 16 Saab Gripen E fighter jets amid war with Russia

U kraine has formally ordered 16 Gripen E multirole fighter jets from Swedish defence equipment maker Saab under a deal worth 24.6 billion Swedish krona ($2.54 billion), marking a major push in the country’s effort to modernise its air force amid the ongoing war with Russia, according to US-based web publication The War Zone (TWZ). The contract was signed between Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), the procurement agency operating under Sweden’s Ministry of Defence. Under the agreement, Saab will deliver the newly built Gripen E fighter jets to the FMV between 2029 and 2030, following which the aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine.

While the newly built Gripen E aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2030, Ukraine is expected to receive up to 16 older variants -- Gripen C/D --- of fighter jets donated by Sweden beginning in early 2027 to boost its combat capabilities amid the ongoing war with Russia. According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a post on messaging platform Telegram, said the agreement reached with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson includes the purchase of 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft along with technical support. Upgraded fighter jet Also Read More than a stealth fighter The Gripen-E is a 4.5 generation single engine multirole fighter, and the latest variant of Gripen designed for air superiority, strike, reconnaissance and electronic warfare missions. It is equipped with advanced Raven ES-05 active electronically scanned array radar, electronic warfare systems, infrared search and track sensor and could employ beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles as well as precision-guided weapons.