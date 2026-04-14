US Navy starts blockade of Iranian ports with 15 warships in Hormuz

T he United States (US) Navy is preparing to enforce a “blockade” targeting Iranian ports by deploying a layered naval presence in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

According to a report by US-based television CNN, at least 15 US Navy ships are already positioned in the region and could be tasked with enforcing the blockade.

The blockade order would apply to all Iranian ports, both inside and outside the Strait from 10 am ET Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) had said.

The US Navy has deployed around 15 ships, including an aircraft carrier and destroyers in the West Asian region, according to a US official as cited by CNN.