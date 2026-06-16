US to build weapons stockpile in Australia amid growing Chinese concern

T he United States (US) military is moving ahead with plans to establish a permanent, war-ready weapons stockpile for the US Marine Corps (USMC) in southeastern Australia, a move seen as part of the country’s effort to strengthen its military posture in the Indo-Pacific and counter China's growing military capabilities. According to AFP, citing US Navy tender documents, around $30 million has been allocated for the construction of warehouses and office facilities in Victoria state. The facility will support what officials described as "critical forward provisioning". The stockpile is expected to reach full operational capacity by 2028. The facility will initially be located in Melbourne before equipment is transferred to dedicated US-operated warehouses planned at the Australian Defence Force's Bandiana base in rural Victoria. It will mark the first Marine Corps land-based facility for stockpiles in Australia.

Old tactic for new challenges During the Cold War, the USMC began global prepositioning of military supplies using floating stores on ships and caves in Norway where weapons, ammunition and vehicles to sustain thousands of troops are kept. The first land stockpile in the Asia-Pacific is expected to open in the Philippines this year, close to potential flashpoints in the South China Sea. Also Read China condemns US move to blacklist major tech firms over military links The USMC said the project is intended to support military operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific. "Marine Corps activities in Australia support integrated global sustainment by maintaining ready-for-issue equipment and supplies for operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific," a spokesperson for US Marine Corps Forces told AFP.

The spokesperson declined to discuss specific contract details or force planning assumptions but said Marine Corps equipment maintained in Australia would remain at "high readiness". "These activities improve responsiveness, strengthen interoperability with allies and partners, and support a range of missions across the Indo-Pacific," the spokesperson added. The documents reviewed by AFP show the US Navy is seeking a global defence contractor to employ about 110 personnel, including engineers, mechanics, safety specialists and logistics staff, to manage the stockpile. The stored equipment is expected to include "crew-served weapons" and other military supplies. The Australian Department of Defence did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the development.

The project comes as the Pentagon seeks additional funding to strengthen military logistics across the region. The US Department of Defense has requested $500 million from Congress for the financial year 2027 to improve the prepositioning of military equipment and fuel throughout the Asia-Pacific as part of efforts to deter China. Australia currently hosts rotational deployments of around 2,000 US Marines in Darwin for six months each year. While Canberra does not permit foreign military bases on its territory, the US has steadily expanded its military presence through rotational deployments, joint exercises and infrastructure investments. A report released this week by the Lowy Institute warned that China possesses the capability to strike northern Australia with ballistic missiles deployed from its outposts in the South China Sea.

"Once these facilities are operational, they would be obvious targets for China," Sam Roggeveen, director of International Security at the Lowy Institute, told AFP, adding that the missile threat was likely a "relevant consideration" in choosing a site in southeastern Australia. Roggeveen said the growing presence of US military personnel and equipment in Australia represented "a major change to Australian policy that ties Australia much more closely to America's strategic objectives in the region". John Blaxland, Professor of International Security at the Australian National University, said Australia's strategic importance had increased amid concerns over the vulnerability of US military facilities elsewhere in the Pacific, including Guam.