US weighs three military options against Iran amid tensions in West Asia

W ith stalled negotiations and fragile ceasefire with Iran hanging by a thread, the US is reportedly weighing military options against the West Asian country to bring it back to the table for talks. According to a report by US-based publication Axios, Trump is set to receive a high-level briefing from US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper, along with other top defence officials on potential courses of action against Iran. The possible options under consideration include a “short and powerful” wave of airstrikes on Iran’s infrastructure to break the negotiation deadlock, three sources familiar with the development said, as cited by Axios. It is expected that the strike will force Iran back to the negotiating table.

Another plan expected to be proposed to Trump focuses on seizing control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz to restore commercial shipping, an operation that could involve deploying ground forces. The third option involves a special forces mission to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, highlighting US’ concern over Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Also Read Iran has sent its latest proposal to US via Pakistani mediators: Report Non-kinetic pressure At the same time, Trump is reportedly considering non-kinetic pressure as well. He has previously indicated a preference for maintaining a naval blockade over immediate escalation through bombing, suggesting that economic and strategic pressure could remain central to the US policy. The developments come against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began with the joint US-Israeli strikes in late February and has since seen escalation, including a naval blockade targeting Iranian oil exports.

From the Israeli side, officials are reportedly preparing for a possible resumption of strikes, reflecting growing expectations that the US could soon take a more decisive military step. According to reports, Israeli leadership has held “intensive consultations” amid what it sees as increasing momentum before the fresh fight starts. The report also noted that military assets, including advanced missile systems are being considered for deployment in the region. US officials have emphasised that the objective of these options is to pressure Iran into concessions rather than immediately trigger a broader war. The briefing is similar to Admiral Cooper’s meeting with Trump just days before the strikes on Iran began in late February.