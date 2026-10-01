What Project Meridian, led by Musk and Palmer Luckey, means for US defence

T he United States (US) Department of Defense has launched a 120-day initiative, Project Meridian, to assess how emerging technologies could reshape future warfare, with billionaire Elon Musk and defence technology company Anduril’s chief executive officer Palmer Luckey leading the effort. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the initiative on September 30, alongside the appointment of former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich. According to a report by The Guardian, the project will culminate in an unclassified public report outlining recommendations on the capabilities required by the military to maintain its edge. The project's objective is to identify “the capabilities required to achieve absolute technological dominance on the next-generation battlefield”, according to a press release issued by the Pentagon

What will the project examine? The initiative will work on how the US military can integrate emerging technologies into its operations and prepare for warfare in untested environments, including underground domains. According to the report, the Pentagon has identified artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, directed-energy weapons, robotics and biotechnology as critical technological areas that could transform warfare. Also Read Elon Musk to help Pentagon identify weapons, tech for future wars In a memo announcing the initiative, Hegseth said rapid advances across these fields, combined with new operational domains and fighting methods, would significantly alter future battlefields. He added that the US must anticipate emerging operational environments and develop the necessary capabilities to maintain its global military dominance.

“Project Meridian will study the battlefields of the future, identify which weapons and technologies warfighters will need to harness to dominate in these environments, and propose actionable solutions to start developing, testing and fielding these capabilities such that America will have overmatch for the 21st century and beyond,” read the memorandum. The 120-day review is expected to provide recommendations on the technological and operational requirements of the next-generation battlefield. Musk and Luckey’s appointment The appointments bring two defence technology industry figures to shape the future of the US military capabilities as Musk’s companies, particularly SpaceX, work in related areas including satellite communications and space-based capabilities. His involvement marks his return to government work after his controversial tenure while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).