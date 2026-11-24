T he People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) said that it will showcase its Type 055 destroyer to the public for the first time at the 16th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as the Zhuhai Airshow (Airshow China), which will take place between December 7 and 13 in Zhuhai, China. This is the first time the PLA Navy will exhibit real warships along with aircraft at the air show. The vessel is not new; it is a guided-missile destroyer weighing around 10 million kilograms. There are 10 vessels of this class, including the Dongguan and Anqing, which debuted in March this year. Both warships belong to the PLA Navy Eastern Theater Command fleet, which is responsible for maritime activities off the coast of Taiwan as well as the East China Sea.

The Type 075 amphibious assault ship and the Type 054A frigate will also be featured in the exhibition. According to China’s state news agency, Xinhua, the display of both types of assets aims to demonstrate the integrated air and sea combat formation of China's carrier strike groups. A carrier strike group can function only in cooperation between naval ships and air power. The exhibition will also include the Z-20F carrier-based anti-submarine helicopter and the WZ-2 unmanned helicopter, along with drones and underwater unmanned systems. Why now This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event and the last before the PLA's centenary in 2027. The year is seen as an important milestone in the Chinese modernisation program, which plans to achieve the main objectives of military modernisation by 2035.