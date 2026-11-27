Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi Published by Harper Collins 544 pages ₹1,299

Salman Rushdie, despite his animus towards Indira Gandhi’s imposition of the Emergency in India in 1975, once wrote in The Times that the Nehru-Gandhis “made the Kennedys look like amateurs”. Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, relives the halcyon years of the family into which she married, before the happiness is brutally terminated by the assassination of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi.

What was comparatively absent in the public domain was her life before she settled in India. This book fills a gap in people’s knowledge and understanding of her. “My parents, Stefano and Paolina Maino; my two sisters; and I were an ordinary middle-class family known only in Orbassano, a small town in the Torino province in the northern part of Italy,” she writes. Her father was a disciplinarian who took time to reconcile himself to his second daughter’s relationship with a man from a distant country and culture.

Sonia disarmingly admits her attraction for Rajiv was love at first sight. “My heart was pounding hard, so hard I was sure it could be heard. My face was on fire, my hand trembling as I extended it forward to him. Luminous, dark eyes, in a face of striking openness, met mine for the first time. ‘How do you do?’ I replied. I knew, that very instant — it was un colpo di fulmine, a bolt of lightning.”

After their marriage in February 1968, Sonia and Rajiv, then an airline pilot, led a fairly grounded existence in Delhi. “When he was at home, his friends would drop in or we’d visit them — pilot colleagues, or his school and college friends. I think with nostalgia of the days of relative freedom and ease, when we could zip around town freely on the little grey Vespa scooter Rajiv’s mother had given him, before the need for security limited our movements.” She discloses she gave birth to a baby in January 1969 who died soon after.

She reveals how after her brother-in-law Sanjay Gandhi received a letter of intent from the Indian government to manufacture a small car in 1970 — Maruti, now India’s biggest carmaker, with Suzuki of Japan enjoying majority control — she became associated with it. “He wanted a family member to join the board of directors of his new company. Since I was the only member who didn’t have a government job, I was asked to fill the position, which I did unquestioningly.”

But she and Rajiv, she says, disagreed with Sanjay and Indira on the issue of declaring the Emergency after she was unseated as a Member of Parliament by an Allahabad court judgment. She writes, “Seated at the table for a meal, we became aware of Sanjay’s stand: ‘They’ve crossed all limits. They want to finish you [Indira]. They have to be stopped.’ Rajiv suggested caution. ‘Resigning will strengthen Ma’s position in the long run,’ he said. Sanjay retorted brusquely, ‘How can you say that? They’re bent on destroying Ma and the party.’ He was in no mood to be contradicted. My mother-in-law agreed, ‘Yes, so they are.’ Watching her demeanour, Rajiv and I felt that she was allowing events to overtake her. There was no question that a concerted and relentless campaign was on, but, not being in politics, we had different views on how to respond to the challenge.” Sonia concedes there were excesses during the Emergency, but mentions that Rajiv encouraged Indira to lift it and call elections — which she did.

About the anti-Sikh riots that gripped Delhi and other parts of India after Indira’s death — in mindless retaliation to two of her Sikh bodyguards being responsible — she records, “Criminal proceedings were initiated against several individuals, many of them members of the Congress Party, charged with instigating or directing some of the violence. Several cases were also registered against members of the RSS… Justice has been hard to come by for the victims.”

Sonia confirms she was vehemently opposed to Rajiv succeeding his mother as prime minister. “They want me to be sworn in as prime minister,” he confided in Sonia at the hospital where Indira lay dead. “You must refuse, you must say no for the children’s sake, for yourself. You can’t do this to us. They will kill you…!” she cried.

She doesn’t duck the difficult moments in her husband’s premiership. First, on the Muslim divorcee Shah Bano’s case — where a court ordered her former husband to pay maintenance to her, something that was overturned by her husband’s government in Parliament — she records, “I was agitated by the issue… I argued with him [Rajiv] and questioned him… The BJP predictably accused the government of indulging in ‘vote-bank politics’. And progressive liberal opinion viewed the decision as a capitulation to the conservative elements of Muslim society.

However, in 2001, after seven changes of government, the Supreme Court upheld Rajiv’s stand in the 1986 ‘Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce)’ Act.”

Second, on the scandal that effectively prevented Rajiv’s re-election in 1989, she registers, “The year 1987 had seen the beginnings of a controversy concerning the payment of commissions in the acquisition of Bofors Howitzer guns from Sweden… He [Rajiv] was accused of being a recipient of bribes from the Bofors firm… Many years later, on February 4, 2004, with a BJP government again in power, the Delhi High Court quashed all charges against Rajiv.” However, she does not dwell on the suspicion that someone within the Congress behind Rajiv’s back might have benefitted from the deal.

Having fiercely objected to Rajiv’s acceptance of the post of prime minister, she is at pains to justify her decision to enter active politics. “I had to step out and go where my duty called,” she explains, slightly unconvincingly.

The crowning moment of her life was indisputably her renunciation of the honour of becoming India’s prime minister. “It’s the right decision,” her son Rahul told her when she had made up her mind.

Belonging is not a discovery of India in the mould of Sonia Gandhi’s grandfather-in-law. It is a readable autobiography of an unknown Italian who became a known Indian.

The reviewer is a London-based journalist