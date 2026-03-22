Chain of Ideas: Ibram X Kendi on rise of modern xenophobia in conservatism

CHAIN OF IDEAS: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age By Ibram X Kendi Published by One World 550 pages $35

Sam Adler-Bell

By some lights, our current political predicament comes down to a single powerful idea, which was born 30 years ago in the south of France. In 1996, the French novelist Renaud Camus took a break from restoring his 14th-century castle in Plieux to write a travel book — commissioned by the French government — about Hérault, a department on France’s Mediterranean coast. According to Camus, he was horrified to find Hérault’s “old round fortified villages” overrun by migrants from North Africa who had arrived from former colonies seeking economic opportunity.

In 2011, Camus published Le Grand Remplacement, a manifesto elaborating his epiphany in Hérault: Liberal elites were conspiring to replace white Europeans with migrants from Africa and the Middle East. As the historian Ibram X. Kendi writes in Chain of Ideas, his wide-ranging survey of modern xenophobia, great replacement theory has since become “the most dominant political theory of our time.”

Kendi, the author of lauded accounts of American bigotry like How to Be an Antiracist (2019) and the National Book Award-winning Stamped From the Beginning (2016), is careful to note that Camus merely provided a new name for “an old conspiracy theory,” one that has animated many generations of ethnonationalists. He begins his story with Camus, but he eventually reaches as far back as the reign of King Leopold II in the Belgian Congo at the turn of the 20th century.

Chain of Ideas is an ambitious book: “a global history of the present,” as Kendi writes. It is divided into 10 sections, each narrating the rise of a particular right-wing leader (or “great replacement politician,” as he puts it) — Marine Le Pen in France, Viktor Orban in Hungary, Alice Weidel in Germany, José Antonio Kast in Chile and so on — with an eye toward their strategies for putting old fascist wine in new bottles.

As a series of capsule histories of 21st-century right-wing movements, the book is serviceable. Kendi has amassed a wealth of detail from sources in French, Spanish and Dutch; he generally writes in a lucid, ambling style that is engaging enough page by page.

Kendi has long had a tendency to distill big ideas into simple categories. In Chain of Ideas, Kendi’s love of taxonomy goes haywire. Each of his sections identifies one of 10 “interlocking ideas” — links in a chain — which together “give great replacement theory its reach and strength.” (“Link 1: White people lose out as peoples of color gain”; “Link 2: Racial inequity data should be ignored”; “Link 9: Insurrections against democracy protect the nation.”) The connection between each idea and its associated politician sometimes seems arbitrary. Why, for example, does José Antonio Kast best illustrate the idea that “racism is biological prejudice and interpersonal discrimination”? It’s not apparent.

By the time I got to learning how the Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was supposed to represent fighting “for freedom as patriots, like the nation’s founders,” my head was spinning. (Canada does not share America’s reverence for its “founding fathers”; Canadians don’t even agree who their “founding fathers” were.) Reading Chain of Ideas ends up feeling like going through an ambitiously organised junk drawer after 10 years of careless use. The compartments are labelled, but everything is all mixed up.

Kendi derives the notion of a “chain of ideas” from the French Enlightenment jurist Joseph Michel Antoine Servan, who in 1767 advised King Louis XV to bind his subjects with something stronger than iron and steel: “A fool despot can constrain slaves with iron chains; but a true politician binds them much more strongly by the chain of their own ideas.”

Kendi’s contention is that great replacement theory is, today, the ideological fetters by which the rich persuade the white, heterosexual, Christian working and middle classes to prefer their own domination by oligarchic elites over the prospect of shedding their privilege and struggling for freedom in solidarity with more vulnerable minorities.

As such, Kendi’s solutions for our present social ills mostly aim to quarantine dangerous ideas. Kendi recommends “the banning of great replacement politicians when they break the law.” And, he goes on, “we must systematize civic, antiracist, queer, feminist and multicultural education.”

But even a sympathetic reader will wonder how to follow this advice in 2026, on the other side of the backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion programmes that once swept through liberal statehouses and the corporate world. Kendi does acknowledge that economic insecurity has made people more susceptible to right-wing populism.

But this admission feels perfunctory. Despite a few pages here and there on the links between great replacement party success and inflation, Covid and the Great Recession, Kendi tends to treat racist ideas as an all-powerful means of control, and the global realities underlying right-wing grievance — especially mass migration generated by war, want and climate change — as exaggerated if not illusory.

By focusing too much on what fascists say, rather than what they do — or the circumstances they are responding to — Kendi has written a book that is simultaneously too pessimistic, about the inexorable appeal of right-wing rhetoric, and too naïve, about the effort required to beat them back.

The reviewer is a co-host of the podcast “Know Your Enemy.” ©2026 The New York Times News Service