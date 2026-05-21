Chapal Rani: A poignant portrait of gender and exclusion in folk theatre

by Sandip Roy

Published by Seagull Books

532 pages ₹999

Growing up in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s, I knew of female impersonators in different art forms but they were looked down upon and even mocked. Launda Naach in the Bhojpur region of Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh is one of them that comes to mind. Though many people derived a livelihood from this dance form, they were shunned by society for their gender identity, even as they were deeply exploited. In Chapal Rani, The Last Queen of Bengal, Sandip Roy has tried to give us a glimpse of the world that could have been if we, as a society, had given the respect due to an artiste like Chapal Bhaduri.

Mr Roy starts the book by breaking preconceived notions (even by the queer community) one might have about Chapal Bhaduri, the female impersonator who is unabashedly gay. Mr Roy says he has been made into a queer icon, though he himself might not necessarily consider himself one. For him, his queerness was simply a part of his being. As Bhaduri’s mother, Prabha Devi, and sister, Ketaki, were both actors, he seamlessly absorbed the art form. Theatre gave him the base that he desperately needed. But things changed when he lost his mother in his early teens.

As the story of Chapal Bhaduri evolving into Chapal Rani, the queen female impersonator, unfolds, one can’t help but also read into the economics of these art forms, starting from theatre to jatra.

We get to know how Srirangam Theatre, led by the legendary theatre personality Sisir Bhaduri, struggled, and how Prabha Devi, who considered him her guru, ultimately had to leave after he suggested that she seek work elsewhere.

Jatra traces its origins to the 16th century and began with religious undertones. The word itself means “to go in procession”, and, hence, these performers travelled across different parts of Bengal, telling tales of gods and goddesses, and much more. The elite, however, considered jatra somewhat loud and unsophisticated. Yet, it could reach a large section of society. Since it was unthinkable for women to be on a tour for months to perform at jatras, the ranis filled that void. Similar female impersonators can be found all over the country, acting and surviving in tamashas, swang, naqqals, bhawai and so on.

Chapal Bhaduri stepped into the jatra scene in the 1950s, unaware that women would soon be entering professional theatre. But like other artistes, he not only accepted but welcomed the entry of women into jatras, believing that female impersonators like him would still have a place, maybe not in lead roles, but in subordinate ones. But even that was taken away as audiences demanded “real” women, a predicament that ultimately pushed him to adapt and perform the role of Sitala, goddess of smallpox, on the roadsides near slums. But one day Naveen Kishore, publisher of Seagull Books, went to interview actor Ketaki Dutta, Chapal’s sister, and noticed his gait and the rhythm with which he walked. His curiosity led to him discovering who he was, which then led to a photo exhibition and a documentary. This gave Bhaduri a second chance, unlike most other ranis.

Mr Roy is careful to keep Chapal Rani’s voice and tenor intact in the text. In many places, the text has been written in first person, which again makes it more intimate for the reader. Bhaduri’s life revolves around the quest for self-expression and a deep sense of remorse over the fact that nobody was able to capture Chapal Rani in her prime.

The book is also a commentary on how queerness exists around us in different shapes and forms, in different words and feelings, and in existing without definitions or terminologies. Bhaduri has been clear about his identity, that for him impersonating a woman is just a job, and it doesn’t mean in any way that he ever wanted to be a woman. Today, when the right to identify one’s gender identity has been taken away by recent legislation, stories like this emerge from our collective pasts and present themselves as proof of how we have existed even before the democratic republic came into existence.