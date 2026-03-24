Daktarin Jamini Sen: The journey of an imperial lady doctress remembered

Reconstructing their stories is not easy by any measure, given the scarcity of primary sources and archival material. Yet family papers, letters, journals, speeches, and scattered writings and articles have helped historians and authors chart the challenging journeys of the pioneering women doctors.

The newest addition to this growing body of work is Daktarin Jamini Sen by Deepta Roy Chakraverti, who, as the last of Dr Sen’s descendants — with anecdotes about her passed on from her maternal bloodline — is well-placed to piece together the life of the little-known physician.

Ms Chakraverti also draws from Dr Sen’s short biography written by her sister, Kamini Roy, which included extracts from the doctor’s journals. The book traces her entry into and rise in the medical profession during colonial rule, and her work across women’s hospitals and medical services in India, Nepal and Britain, where she contributed to the early development of institutional healthcare for women.

By all accounts, Dr Sen was a real trailblazer: In 1912, she became the first woman to be elected a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. (In 2024, the college commissioned an elegant portrait of Dr Sen to be displayed in its College Hall, which graces the cover of this book.) Her story is a fascinating one. Her father, Chandi Charan Sen, who had joined the Brahmo Samaj reform movement, understood his daughter’s ambitions but feared she might face frustration in a male-dominated profession shaped by regressive attitudes. Women had only recently been allowed into medical educational institutions. It was Jamini’s sister, Kamini Roy, who was more a maternal figure than a sibling, who eventually persuaded their father to allow Jamini to pursue medicine.

And she did, attending Bethune College in 1890 before enrolling at Calcutta Medical College, where she became one of its earliest women graduates in 1896. Once qualified as a doctor, she encountered deep structural barriers of her time: Patients were uneasy about being examined by a female physician, including many women themselves.

When an offer came from the royal family of Nepal to serve as the personal physician to the Queen Mother and the other women of the household, Dr Sen made her way to the kingdom, taking with her practices of modern medicine that were then only beginning to take root there, with particular attention to women’s health and maternity care.

Ms Chakraverti spends considerable time reconstructing Dr Sen’s years in Nepal, reimagining conversations with the Queen Mother, exploring her close relationship with King Prithvi Bir Bikram Singh, and evoking the palace intrigue that surrounded her time there. Although this account feels long, it is filled with twists and turns. When the King persuaded her to return to Calcutta for her own safety after years of caring for his health, she made her way back with an orphaned child. Being a single mother in colonial India was tough enough, and Dr Sen realised she needed to pursue further specialisation, which landed her on Western shores.

The narrative, largely chronological, brings us close to the personal and professional challenges that tested her resilience repeatedly. Interspersed are diary entries from “Great-niece’s diary”, offering more nuance and context about her journey. In what is otherwise an easy read, the book at times strays into extended family situations that feel out of place and disjointed. Although a slim volume, it brings together several historical strands that intersect with Dr Sen’s — women’s emancipation, the development of modern medicine in colonial times and the challenges of leading a non-traditional life in Bengal under British rule.

Overall, this is an affectionate and admiring portrait of a remarkable woman. It is a deeply personal project for the author, who inherited some of Dr Sen’s treasured belongings from her mother, triggering an interest in turning family memory into public history. As the author says, her life was a “daring adventure”, and to forget it would be an injustice. Writing the book, then, is an act of rebellion, “to restore Jamini to her rightful place among the glittering constellations that made modern India”.