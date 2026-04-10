Faith and Fury: Why Jyoti Yadav's Covid chronicle still haunts India

Published by Westland

270 pages ₹599

For most of us, the Covid-19 pandemic still feels relatively recent and fresh in our collective memory. While most of us were cooped up in our homes and avoiding all contact with the outside world, Jyoti Yadav was one of the few journalists to cover the migrant exodus and the deadly second wave in 2020-21. Through interviews with hundreds of people on the road in the towns and villages of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, local administrations, hospital and crematoria staff as well as families of victims, the award-winning journalist documented several stories of pain, hunger, death, debt and fatigue. Reading her debut book conjured up much vivid imagery, reminding one of a horrifying time that we managed to survive in our lifetime. “This book was born of an unspoken social contract between a journalist and the public,” Yadav writes in the Acknowledgements.

In the early hours of May 6, Yadav set out in an Innova for a three-week reporting assignment, traversing unfamiliar cities and towns in UP and Bihar. While most of us only know how the situation was during the time in urban cities close to home, she uncovered countless heartbreaking stories from rural and small-town India. “The sheer size and diversity of India means that a statement true for a group of 10,000 people might be completely untrue for another group of the same size,” she explains the country’s paradox.

One distinctly recalls the sheer lack of knowledge, fear and confusion about Covid-19, especially in the initial months — when new information and research was being unearthed every day. If that was our experience in metropolitan cities, it is hard to imagine the scale of it in small towns and villages. “The story that could not be told was about the many ways in which rural India copes with crises, and how immense the distance is between its people and those of us who read these stories in the papers,” explains Yadav. She also adds that factors, such as class, caste, region, age and gender shaped individual experiences. “It all depended on who you were and where you were,” she writes.

Yadav found that citizens in rural districts had lost faith in the system, which resulted in fewer patients going to Covid-dedicated wards. “Some believed that due to lack of adequate medical facilities, people were more susceptible to believing rumours that hospitals were trafficking the organs of Covid patients,” she writes. Abandoned by the system, patients were left in the care of ad-hoc rural healthcare providers or village quacks. During the second wave, shrouds became a symbol of the devastation that the pandemic wreaked. “Death in the pandemic was not just personal, it was political,” writes Yadav.

Yadav also found that despite the aid of Shramik trains by the central government, many migrants trudged along highways, walking or cycling long distances. “The migrant exodus during the first wave and the oxygen crisis during the second wave were largely unmitigated disasters that warrant continued scrutiny,” she writes. She explains that despite being the most devastating health crisis since India’s independence, Covid-19 failed to emerge as a defining poll issue in the 2024 general elections. “A crisis that took lives, disrupted the nation’s economy and upended the very idea of good governance was brushed aside, and got lost in the noise of other political narratives,” adds Yadav.

Yadav highlights other significant developments that took place during the pandemic. For instance, the Covid years played a crucial role in the evolution from traditional cameras to mobile journalism. Further, several independent YouTube channels flourished during this time – leading to an explosion of voices, perspectives and reportage. Along the way, Yadav also highlights how the demand for medicines, steamers, oximeters and oxygen cylinders had increased considerably in the market.

During the course of her reporting, Yadav contracted Covid a few times, like many other frontline workers and journalists at the time. She also recounts incidents during her reporting when she was subjected to harassment, casteism and sexism. Yadav believes that even though the current news cycle may be done with Covid, those years will not be forgotten. “They will survive through the indelible scars on the families affected, and the data collated through ground reporting,” she writes. She concludes by saying that the book, which took her five years to complete, is an attempt to retrieve these stories from statistical records and make them count as lives that mattered.