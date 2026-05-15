Flower of India: The life and times of the lotus in myth and memory

by Devdutt Pattanaik

Published by Aleph

94 pages ₹399

The lotus casts a long and wide shadow over the country’scultural and religious landscape. Native to the swampy geography of the region, the flower has inspired generations of poets and pundits and has built for itself a vibrant life outside the botany texts. It has slipped into the art and architectural traditions of the country, has influenced the iconography of more than one religion that was born in the subcontinent and is an integral part of the region’s art and storytelling practices. And now, with its life as a political symbol gaining fresh potency, the lotus has added yet another colourful chapter to its life as a reigning cultural icon of India.

The lotus is mentioned in some of the oldest creation myths of India. The Puranic myths state that Brahma was seated on a lotus when he conjured up the universe. The Santhals of India tell a similar story where the great creator god sits on a lotus leaf while he creates the world out of his body. It is also Vishnu’s favourite flower and one of the most iconic images of the god is that of him lying supine while the lotus rises out of his navel. In this image and in several hymns, the lotus is seen as a symbol of Vishnu’s universal presence in the world.

The flower’s multi-petalled form is also often compared to the sun with a million rays shooting out of its centre, which is yet another reflection of its place as a representative of the solar god Vishnu on earth. In the Vedas and the Puranas, lotus covered lakes are invoked in prayers to the sun and fire gods while in folktales from different parts of the country, the lotus is a symbol of purity and chastity. The Padma Purana, one of the ancient

Sanskrit texts eulogising Vishnu and his avatars, is named after the lotus. The goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi is variously described as lotus-born, lotus-thighed, lotus-eyed and so on. This slim volume by Devdutt Pattanaik traces the flower’s journey of influence, listing the multiple attributes that have built a ring of exclusivity around the lotus. It is a comprehensive collection of the ideas that have developed around the flower through the ages.

The lotus was common and special at the same time. It was found in abundance in the local countryside even as it found pride of place in temples and family altars. Several folktales begin with the idyllic beauty of lotus-filled lakes and lotus-eyed princesses. The Kathasaritasagara, which is a collection of folktales and legends compiled by Somadeva in 11th century, has a story about how the lotus flower ensured the chastity of both husband and wife when they had to spend time apart.

Nature is the original repository of symbols in the ancient world. Mountains and volcanoes generated gods of fire and thunder. The complex structures of the animal and plant world created impregnable labyrinths of the battlefield and the moon gave us the idea of time as a cycle. Like all such ancient symbols, the lotus too reflects the way early human beings engaged with the natural world.

Heinrich Zimmer, German Indologist whose work on Indian myths and symbolism has influenced generations of researchers, wrote that the lotus reflects the creative human spirit. In Hinduism and Buddhism, both religions born in the subcontinent, the lotus represents the regenerative force, as the seat of Lakshmi, the goddess of abundance and prosperity and that of Prajna-Paramita, the highest feminine personification in Mahayana Buddhism.

The lotus is mentioned in the Vedas variously as the flower that imbues stillness to the lakes, as a gift of nature that provides sustenance for the body and soul and as a source of beauty in the world. The flower is a favourite of tribal folklore and artists too where its petals weave a magical tapestry of perform magical tasks, its stalk is part of medicinal recipes and its leaf is the seat of gods as they create the world from mud and water.

Ancient symbols carry a bundle of stories and beliefs and experiences and are layered with multiple meanings. This holds true for the lotus too. The flower is perceived differently under different conditions and the lotus as a symbol could well be used to convey opposing messages. Time has made the lotus more malleable to the needs of the people and the times.

The book offers readers different ways of seeing the lotus, but it fails to unpack the reasons for the diversity of the symbol. That is unfortunate as it would have made for a more interesting read.