For a room of one's own: Manil Suri's moving memoir of Bombay and belonging

by Manil Suri

Published by HarperCollins

341 pages ₹699

“One can never come back home, but one can also never truly get away,” writes novelist and distinguished professor of mathematics at the University of Maryland, Manil Suri, in his memoir A Room in Bombay.

The duality in this submission is a distinctive style of Suri’s prose. The book could have easily been labelled a work of fiction, for there are elements of unsettling truths in it that are hard to imagine.

The book opens with a visit Suri paid in 2016 to the place where he grew up, a city he called “Bombay” — the Razia Mansion. His cousin, Sunilla, who was accompanying him wanted him to see what had and hadn’t changed in the room where the author, his mother, Prem, and father, Ram, lived before he left for the US. Suri wasn’t keen, but took the tour nevertheless.

As he does so, he reflects that “this room that has been my crucible, controlled and tormented and driven me — how much has it shaped my history, my current self?” One such inflexion point was the author’s birth.

His parents had lived apart for much of their 11-year marriage. Victims of Partition, Ram’s family had fled Rawalpindi, settling in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh. Ram had no interest in becoming a businessman; he wanted to be a professional singer, so he came to Bombay and was hired by the movie music director Madan Mohan as an assistant.

Prem, one of the four daughters of a well-known family physician in Rawalpindi who had moved to Delhi after Partition, wanted to live in the “real Bombay”, too. She had earlier gotten “a room for herself at the YWCA hostel”. And when her father died, on a whim, she wrote to Indira Gandhi, who hired her as a personal secretary. Though the “happiest [six years] in her life”, Prem wanted something else. What she was content with, though, was the distance from her husband, but she knew that their paths would converge soon. It happened in 1958 when the couple “sublet a room in a Bombay apartment” shared by three other families, all Muslim. In 1959, Prem gave birth to Manil.

“I was what they had in common, the god child whose happiness would keep them going, the seer to whom they came for advice,” writes Suri in this five-part memoir peppered with black-and-white photographs and snapshots of handwritten letters, which add to its attractions.

In describing the room, Suri also described the “territorial tensions” that shaped his grown-up years in Bombay, along with the uncertainty of his father’s profession that made it difficult to make ends meet and fostered his alcoholism. After graduating with a bachelor’s in education from St Xavier’s College in 1969 at 43, Prem managed to secure a teaching position at St Agnes’ High School (fudging her birth year to meet the criteria), which helped the family’s finances. What didn’t ease, though, were the constant harassment and the fight to access basic facilities in Razia Mansion. Suri has written absorbingly about these ugly realities.

But what was troubling a young Suri at the time weren’t these tensions in the small Bombay apartment. Instead, it was a “phase” that hadn’t passed for him, as his mother had assured him. However, having read Freud’s letter to a “woman who’d asked him to treat her son’s homosexuality”, Suri was “saved”. He thanks Freud for having “performed therapy from beyond the grave”. But this was Bombay in the 1970s. Having found an “alternative universe”

in mathematics, where he could lose himself, Suri was pondering the idea of leaving his “parents stuck in their loveless tethering” in Bombay to help himself “not only career-wise but also, more compellingly, to explore if [he] was gay”.

It is after Suri went to the US that he began writing letters to his parents, all addressed to his mother.

The first was in 1979. Until 2001, the mother-son duo had written 2,411 letters, exchanged over 1.3 million words, securing a Limca Book of Records entry in the “Letters: Mother-Son” category. (This category was submitted for publication by Prem, an event that features in Suri’s novel, The Death of Vishnu ). Over three decades, the number of letters grew to 2,711, which is where this memoir draws all its details and recollections. In fact, Prem had presciently commented, “Someday, maybe you’ll write a book about them.”

Whether it is in capturing the cacophonic, contradictory heart of a mother who felt cheated, a father struggling with his inability to provide sufficiently for the family, or in navigating same-sex relationships at a time when society frowned on them, Suri has created a lucid and evocative literary work. In its basic truths, in fact, his story could well resonate with many families in the

subcontinent.