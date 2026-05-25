India Out of Work: Hurdles in the Viksit Bharat race for growth and jobs

by Santosh Mehrotra & Jajati Parida Published by Bloomsbury

338 pages ₹699

India achieving developed-country (Viksit Bharat) status by 2047 would require appropriate structure and strategy besides getting its act together on both types of investments — physical capital and human capital. India Out of Work diagnoses the key adverse trends threatening to derail the country’s much-acclaimed demographic dividend. India, according to the authors, is beset with a poly-crisis on triple fronts — employment, education and economy.

India needs to grow at 8 per cent consistently to reach advanced-country status by 2047. It has to swim against the tide of growth, which has fallen from 7.8 per cent during 2004-14 to an arguable 6.2 per cent between 2014 and 2024. Achieving this status would require an annual net job creation of 10-12 million in the non-farm sector, which has fallen from 7.7 million to 4.3 million.

The other handicaps are India’s high population density of 483 per sq km, against China’s 148 in 2023; a low employed-to-population ratio of 41 per cent (against a global average of 56 per cent); and dominance of the less-efficient informal sector, which accounts for 85 per cent of output and employment, compared to 60 per cent globally.

The demographic dividend accrues when the proportion of the working-age population is higher than the proportion of dependent people. That period, which started in 1980, is projected to end by mid-2040 for India. But it is contingent upon skill development and its deployment to foster gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Ground-level evidence suggests serious challenges.

Between 2014 and 2024, the unemployment rate amongst vocationally trained people rose from 14 to 19 per cent, for technical graduates from 18 to 26 per cent, and for postgraduates from 20 to 30 per cent. The number of Not Employed, Educated or Trained (NEET) has risen from 51 million to 121 million. India’s women Labour Force Participation Rate is as low as that of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and their share of unpaid family labour has been rising — from 25.3 in 2017-18 to 36 per cent in 2023-24.

The book argues that the massification of education and excessive focus on the humanities have weakened quality and employability, while industry needs vocational skills. Though the New Education Policy of 2020 emphasised vocational education, it lacks a coherent implementation strategy, which the authors attempt to provide.

The authors point out that India’s strong growth during 2004-2015 was driven by inclusiveness, non-farm job creation, and sustained demand. Since then, rising inequality, weak export performance, demonetisation, disruptions caused by the rapid introduction of the goods and services tax, and poor Covid-era fiscal/monetary policy management weakened aggregate demand. This led to nearly 80 million workers returning to agriculture, reversing the structural transformation expected in a developing economy. The other reversal is the share of manufacturing in gross value added, which declined from 17 per cent to 13-14 per cent by 2024. India has not had a manufacturing or industrial policy since 1991, with the exception of the production-linked incentive scheme, which itself is ill-designed, with 75 per cent of its benefits going to one firm — Apple.

The book argues that the Planning Commission provided strategic coordination between the Centre and states. Its successor, NITI Aayog, lacks both the mandate and the capacity, while economic decision-making has become excessively centralised under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The book suggests a dual synergies model for development. It argues that separate interventions in health, nutrition, water and sanitation, fertility control, and education complement one another, thereby increasing the impact of each intervention and raising human capital levels across the population. The second concerns poverty reduction, improvement in human capital, and economic growth. The book, however, places greater emphasis on India at 100 becoming a very high human development country, regardless of whether or not India becomes a high-income country.

The book holds the slowdown in the growth of non-farm jobs as a key reason for inadequate demand. However, it is intriguing that the authors did not analyse the role of the rural employment guarantee scheme, which despite its beneficial impact on nominal wage levels, has raised the effective rural wage table (due to its effective working hours being three or four instead of eight), considerably, impacting the competitiveness of non-farm jobs. By setting 4 per cent as a central target from the then prevailing 10 per cent, a rather steep glide path, inflation targeting has also impacted aggregate demand.

A few rays of hopes. The success of the amendments to the draconian Apprentice Act showcases what is feasible even in the short term. India’s high total employment multiplier means every formal job creates 3.2 jobs in the non-farm sector. If only the Centre and state governments filled up the 6 million to 7.5 million pending vacancies, a huge number of jobs could be created in the immediate future. The book is compellingly argued, though occasionally repetitive. It offers a rich bank of data and original insights on how to revive demand, create non-farm jobs, and achieve the growth required for India to reach advanced-country status by 2047.