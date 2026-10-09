Indians of Nobel descent: A celebration of laureates and their legacy

A Touch of Genius: The Wisdom of India’s Nobel Laureates Edited by Rudrangshu Mukherjee Published by Aleph xxviii + 820 pages ₹1,499 For one week at the beginning of every October, the world forgets its evil or civil wars, mendacious leaders and many other sundry disasters alarming humankind and eagerly awaits news from Scandinavia. The august sages from the North announce their choices of men, women, and institutions who have excelled in physiology (medicine), physics, chemistry, literature, world peace and economics (added as Nobel Memorial prize in 1968), to receive the year’s prize named after Alfred Nobel in their respective fields. While some choices have been controversial and some exclusions for purely bureaucratic reason that the prizes are not awarded posthumously (such as Mahatma Gandhi for peace, Leo Tolstoy and Graham Greene for literature, to mention two of the most obvious), on the whole, the awards are considered the global epitomes of achievement. It is, therefore, entirely fitting that a book about all the Indian recipients of the honour since its inception in 1901 is the subject of this review. For one week at the beginning of every October, the world forgets its evil or civil wars, mendacious leaders and many other sundry disasters alarming humankind and eagerly awaits news from Scandinavia. The august sages from the North announce their choices of men, women, and institutions who have excelled in physiology (medicine), physics, chemistry, literature, world peace and economics (added as Nobel Memorial prize in 1968), to receive the year’s prize named after Alfred Nobel in their respective fields. While some choices have been controversial and some exclusions for purely bureaucratic reason that the prizes are not awarded posthumously (such as Mahatma Gandhi for peace, Leo Tolstoy and Graham Greene for literature, to mention two of the most obvious), on the whole, the awards are considered the global epitomes of achievement. It is, therefore, entirely fitting that a book about all the Indian recipients of the honour since its inception in 1901 is the subject of this review.

This doorstep of a book is obviously a labour of love for the editor, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, noted historian and chancellor of Ashoka University. It features all nine Nobel Laureates of current, naturalised or former Indian nationality: Rabindranath Tagore (literature, 1913), C V Raman (physics, 1930), Hargobind Khorana, (physiology, 1968), Mother Teresa (peace, 1979), Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (physics, 1983), Amartya Sen (economics, 1998), Venkataraman Ramakrishnan (chemistry, 2009), Kailash Satyarthi (peace, 2014) and Abhijit Banerjee (economics, 2019).

This reviewer must enter a caveat regarding the selection. Tenzin Gyatso, the fourteenth Dalai Lama, was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 1989. He is 91 and has lived in India since 1959, although he is not an Indian citizen. He thus slips between the boards of the criterion for inclusion in the book, but his long and extremely close association with India more than makes up for this, all the more so since the Norwegian committee stated that the award was “in part a tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi”. His brilliant 1999 essay, “The Ethic of Compassion,” is wholly worthy of a Nobel oration.

Every Nobel laureate in every field presents a lecture at the time of receiving the prize, as an integral part of the award. These lectures are about the recipients’ accomplishments in their respective fields as recognised by the prize. They tend to be highly technical, and addressed to their subject matter peers. The book reproduces all the nine lectures as delivered from the archives. They run to about 150 pages or a fifth of the volume. As expected, the four science lectures are beyond the level of understanding of even those with more than a working knowledge of scientific matters. They are full of data tables, diagrams and mathematical formulations. Even the economics lectures, Sen’s on welfare comparisons and Banerjee’s on random controlled field trials, would require considerable familiarity with theoretical and experimental economics. Mother Teresa and Kailash Satyarthi lecture in pulpit-pounding proselytising fashion (not meant in any pejorative sense). Mother Teresa alludes to Christian piety and Satyarthi invokes upanishadic hymns. The Tagore lecture was actually delivered in 1921, although he was awarded the prize in 1913. Being the first Asian to be so honoured, he spoke about India, his institutions at Santiniketan, and extended to his European audience a warm invitation to visit.

The lectures with their disparate contents are, unfortunately, not the stuff of books of popular appeal. The editor is keenly aware of this and includes additional material. It comprises select memoirs and observations or writings of some of the eminences on topics such as literature, aesthetics, science, economics, politics, religion and philosophy, inequality and injustice, and India. This is a sumptuous intellectual feast, if somewhat eclectic.

Mukherjee also writes a brief introductory note. He talks about C P Snow’s two cultures, the pursuit of sciences and the quest of humanities. He says that our laureates were polymaths and includes as evidence Ramakrishnan’s reflections on death and morality and those of Chandrasekhar on convergence of science and beauty. “Rabindranath Tagore is the most obvious figure to cite as an example since his prolific output covered many fields of creativity… His literary output was phenomenal and his writings form the major part of this volume.”

The book has selections from Tagore’s poetry (this reviewer learnt that our national anthem is only the first of the five stanzas of a long ode, which is definitely not addressed to King George V as is popularly believed), stories, excerpts from his novels and the full text of his play Dak Ghar. Tagore is also extensively present in other selections on arts, aesthetics, history, nationalism and culture. At a rough estimate, more than one half of the book comprises Tagore’s words, not counting his deep influence

on some of the selections of Amartya Sen.

The editor’s great appreciation of Tagore is not just understandable but commendable too. The great sage of Santiniketan and Visva-Bharati is the closest any Indian has ever got to the Renaissance man. What does not work for this reviewer, however, is that the editor’s adoration crosses the not-so-subtle line into hagiography. Also problematic is the juxtaposition of the Tagore ideas and words and the Indian Nobel laureates’ thoughts and contributions to their respective fields. By doing so, the book loses almost entirely its focus and with it, its effectiveness. It is hard for this reviewer to imagine the book having a large readership in view of its approach and length. It would most likely grace the library shelves of academic institutions.

In a Venn diagram, the two circles of homage to Tagore and the erudition of Indian Nobel laureates would barely brush against each other. The book, therefore, falls between the two stools, pardon the mixed metaphor.

The best takeaway for the reviewer? Chandrashekhar concludes his Nobel lecture on stars, their evolution and their stability framed in a most abstruse theoretical fashion with an equally elegant cosmic truth: “The simple is the seal of the true and [b]eauty is the splendour of truth.”

The reviewer is a Baroda-based economist