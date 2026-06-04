Indonesia: A rich portrait of the archipelago's layered culture, identity

by Aftab Seth

Published by Birch

222 pages ₹648

The northern tip of Sumatra is just 150 km from the southern tip of Nicobar Island. Yet, most Indians know very little about Indonesia beyond the fact that it has the largest Muslim population in the world (nearly 300 million) and its islands of Bali and Java have a robust Hindu heritage.

The diplomat-scholar Aftab Seth, who served in Jakarta some four decades ago, has now provided a brief, erudite and alluring introduction to the country, embellishing his lucid text with attractive photographs. The author describes the country as a “fascinating kaleidoscope”, in which “successive layers of cultural and religious influence have been blended”, so that the temptation to see its wonders personally is irresistible.

At the outset, Mr Seth explains the place of Islam in Indonesia’s culture and politics. Islam came to Indonesia in the 12th and 13th centuries through merchants from Gujarat. But the messages of the faith had to compete with, and then adapt to, existing religious orientations, so that Islam “struggled to establish a clear and positive identity in a spiritually crowded landscape”.

Not surprisingly, then, Islam is different in different regions: In Aceh, it is orthodox; in the Minangkabau region of Sumatra, it is a mix of Sharia and local practice; in South Sulawesi, Islam has blended with Buddhist and Hindu practices, while in Central Java, the dominant tradition is drawn from the region’s aristocratic heritage.

Thus, though Indonesia has several Muslim movements — doctrinal and political — and though one of its presidents, Abdul Rehman Wahid, had been the head of a prominent Islamic organisation, Islam was neither an influential force in the freedom movement nor in shaping the country’s post-independence political order.

Its first two powerful presidents, Sukarno and Suharto, are described by the author as “Javanese personalities” — sophisticated, urbane and products of multicultural influences — who set the mould for the country’s later leaders. It is interesting to learn that Javanese culture is imbued with a deep mystical tradition that views the ruler and the universe as indivisible. Both leaders practised mystical rituals, with Suharto being described by an Islamist leader as “first a Javanese, then an Indonesian, and only lastly a Muslim”.

Mr Seth then provides us with a brief introduction to the cultural landscape that defines some of Indonesia’s regions. Aceh, which is closest to India, is called the “Verandah of Mecca” due to the religious devotion of its people. But it has a special status in the country on account of its fierce opposition to Dutch military incursions and later, its insistence on autonomy in post-independence Indonesia.

Western Sumatra has produced some of the country’s most distinguished political and corporate leaders and civil servants. Yogyakarta is the centre of Javanese culture, with several institutions devoted to painting and the performing arts.

The island of Bali is most closely associated with Indian religious and artistic traditions. It has an Institute of Hindu Dharma in its Udayana University, the Academy of Performing Arts, centres for craftsmen, and several museums housing exquisite items of Balinese painting and sculpture. Bali, says Mr Seth, is “a prime example of man living in harmony with his environment. Mr Seth has paid tribute to two poets — one Indonesian, the other Indian. The Indonesian poet is called Rendra: born a Catholic, his name at birth was William Surendrabhawana. As part of his early rebellion against family and faith, he retained only a part of his second name. Frequently detained for his political activities, his writings about the lives of ordinary people, instead of beauty and love, led to a high-level assessment that he was “a columnist rather than a poet”! Mr Seth quotes Rendra writing of hunger thus:

“Oh God/ Hunger is a crow,/ Millions of black crows,/ Like a black cloud/ Blotting out my view/ Of your heaven!!!”

The other poet is Rabindranath Tagore. Described widely as a “citizen of the world”. Tagore’s Santiniketan and Sriniketan encouraged an Indonesian nationalist to set up the Taman Siswa (“Garden of Students”) in Yogyakarta. Tagore visited Taman Siswa in 1927 and encouraged its students to study at Santiniketan. Many artists took advantage of this invitation, including two of Indonesia’s great artists, Rusli and Affandi. Indonesia had an abiding impact on Tagore on account of its natural beauty and its eclectic culture that was redolent of the country’s deep bonds with India. Mr Seth quotes from Tagore’s tribute to Indonesia from his poem, “To Java from the Pilgrim from India”; the poet says: “Remember me, even as I remember thy face,/ and recognise in me as thine own,/ the old that hath been lost, to be regained and made new.”

Equally evocative is the tribute to Tagore from a local prince: “He is himself like the transparent, glittering drop suspended on the eyelash of a child, still full of sorrow, but already dimly smiling.”

Tagore’s visits to Java and Bali were part of his deeply held view that it was our personal duty, as the author says, to “transcend the narrow confines of one’s own cultural upbringing and to imbibe the best of other cultures”. Aftab Seth exemplifies this quality in his own persona, and we are the richer for that.