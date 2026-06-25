Natasha Walter calls for a feminism rooted in solidarity and renewal

by Natasha Walter

Published by Virago

287 pages ₹899

British writer and human rights activist Natasha Walter’s latest book speaks passionately about feminism, explaining how authoritarian states, online misogyny and climate breakdown are creating dangers for women all over the world. “Everywhere, women are struggling to defend their freedoms; everywhere, women’s rights are under attack,” she writes.

Ms Walter, who worked with refugee women, heard countless stories of women who had fled across borders for their safety. These were stories from war zones, prison camps and detention centres. “But I could see that even in the most desperate situations, women were being exhorted to rely on their own resilience,” she writes.

Despite these dark times, there has been a recent resurgence of energy, whereby “women forged new connections, women wrote new songs, women mobilised, women stood together, women spoke up about their experiences of violence, and women won some extraordinary successes”, writes Ms Walter.

In 2011, women in Saudi Arabia publicly called for their right to drive. Back home in 2012, thousands of women marched in various cities across India following the rape and murder of a young woman. In 2016, there were massive demonstrations spread across Poland when the government announced a proposal to ban abortion. “One of the most visible of all the protests led by women during the second decade of the twenty-first century took place in January 2017 to protest the first inauguration of Donald Trump,” writes Ms Walter. Similarly in other countries too, there were many instances of women being drawn out onto the streets because of their rage against male violence embedded in daily life everywhere.

Further, the #MeToo movement seemed bigger than previous instances of feminist online organising that was spreading across the world. Though women’s protest movements are often trivialised and marginalised, they have generated visible and undeniable change on many occasions. “As well as making concrete changes within countries, these waves of protest were connecting women across borders,” writes Ms Walter.

Ms Walter also talks about the rising publishing trend for women’s history— unearthing women’s stories and experiences — with an explosion of books about bossy women, rebel girls, warrior queens and the like. In 2017, the Merriam-Webster dictionary made feminism its word of the year. “At the same time, social media seemed to be providing a megaphone for feminism,” she writes.

However, the author points out that being online now is more and more likely to be tied up with the experience of being harassed or threatened. “To exist in the online world is to be forced to watch and judge ourselves even more of the time, and to measure the response to our physical selves not only in the views of a small number of people we know, but in the approval or disapproval of millions of strangers,” she adds.

Ms Walter goes on to explain how consumerism is sold to women as individual empowerment. For instance, Facebook algorithms use the vulnerabilities of young women to sell them more products. There have been several instances of young girls having taken their own lives, distressed by internet misogyny and online sexism. “Throughout the internet women are busy selling products to one another, drudging away in the service of this manic phase of capitalism,” she points out. According to Ms Walter, this co-option of feminism by marketing and branding has eroded the whole ethos of the women’s movement.

Over the years, Ms Walter has observed that the women’s movement has narrowed the focus of the individual’s journey to success, which cannot take place independent of any political context. She believes that patriarchy is hardening its grip through culture as well as politics in this time of interconnecting crises. Later in the book, Ms Walter also explains that women are not separate from what happens to the environment. According to her, the ecological crisis is amplifying every threat to women. “The work to build a society in which women can thrive and to heal the environment go hand in hand,” she writes.

Ms Walter strongly reiterates the fact that society can be transformed by supporting women’s efforts at the grassroots. Moreover, having many feminist men in her life, her experiences inspire her to believe in the potential for men to challenge patriarchy. She stresses on the importance of growing a feminism that connects us to others, that refuses to see some women sacrificed so that other women can be liberated, that recognises the humanity in every woman. “This experience of finding that one’s own truth is shared by other women is at the heart of almost every woman’s journey into feminism,” she concludes.