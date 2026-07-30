Perfect Dream Girl: A bold critique of tech, desire, and gendered power

by Sukhnidh Kaur

Published by Penguin Books

296 pages ₹499

What does the unfiltered inner life of a woman sound like? Her anger, her longing, her despair, her contradictions —the thoughts too unruly to be spoken aloud. Your Perfect Dream Girl: Influencers, AI, and the Future of Desire by Sukhnidh Kaur is nearly 300 pages of that voice, unfolding into a provocative critique on artificial intelligence (AI), desire, and the gendered politics shaping India’s technological future.

Written as 25 letters to a faceless man, Ms Kaur lays bare her inbox, responding to the messages she received after becoming an influencer at just 13 years old. Drawing on her own experiences and her work in digital rights, technology policy, and engineering virality for public figures, she interrogates what she calls “patriarchal technocapitalism”, a system in which “businesses build technology that generates profit by optimising the consumption of women”.

As the back cover succinctly argues, the book advances a single thesis: “Women are the most lucrative product of every technological revolution.” The book’s most courageous achievement is its willingness to turn the lens inwards to make this argument. By opening up her own life to scrutiny and dissecting her experiences, Ms Kaur attempts to understand the workings of patriarchal technocapitalism not as an abstract theory but as something lived and embodied. That vulnerability lends the book both its emotional weight and much of its intellectual force. Ms Kaur speaks boldly about her struggles with the disillusionment the internet caused her, including body image issues and depression. For that reason alone, this book is itself an act of courage that India needs.

What I found particularly compelling is Ms Kaur’s insistence that this book is addressed to men, challenging the assumption that feminism is a conversation meant only for women. She writes, “I think we speak to too many women, and not enough men, about power. It’s a curious imbalance… we can educate women and change the law, but as long as men do not unshackle themselves, we will not be free.” The book sets out to show men how patriarchal technocapitalism harms them too. For readers who are not cisgender heterosexual men, reading these letters can feel like “eavesdropping on a private, painful confrontation.” By continually shifting the reader’s position, Ms Kaur invites us to locate ourselves somewhere on the spectrum between the consumer and the consumed. It is a fascinating narrative choice that transforms reading into an act of self-examination.

Readers can expect discussions ranging from the influencer economy and deepfakes to AI girlfriends, algorithmic desire, and the male loneliness epidemic — all packaged as witty, incisive letters to a faceless man. Throughout, Ms Kaur argues that technology is never a neutral invention. Every platform, algorithm, and product is designed by people operating within existing structures of power, not outside them. She asks her faceless man, “I wonder if you know that technology is not just weaponized post-fact by patriarchy, but often built because of and for it?” She adds, “Women are always in demand and have created the need for innovation in new media formats, repeatedly making us early drivers of technological adoption and optimization.” She illustrates this with Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace dress, whose overwhelming popularity reportedly led to the creation of Google Image Search. She argues, in the age of AI, the sexual objectification of women will continue to be a significant motivator of innovation.

Yet, despite Ms Kaur’s best efforts to write “plainly”, the book can become a convoluted maze. The writing is playful, sharp, and deeply engaging, with a stream-of-consciousness quality. It draws you in with its wit and intimacy. As the book progresses, however, that same style occasionally obscures rather than illuminates, making concepts that could have been explained more directly feel unnecessarily dense, particularly for readers who may not already be familiar with academic discourse on gender. At times, the writing style gets lost in itself, playing so many tricks to keep the reader entertained that it forgets to do what a non-fiction book must do: Explain things clearly to a reader who might be encountering the idea of technology as a weapon of patriarchy for the very first time.

Near the end, Ms Kaur announces, “I am going to name the system we’ve been circling and give it good bones.” Unfortunately, by that stage many readers may already feel exhausted. Those who persevere, however, are rewarded. The final chapters are the book’s clearest and most illuminating, grounding earlier arguments through clear definitions and concepts such as “self-similarity” and demonstrating how individual experiences can reveal the architecture of much larger systems.

Your Perfect Dream Girl: Influencers, AI, and the Future of Desire is an ambitious, fearless, and deeply original work. It is not always an easy read, nor is it consistently clear, but Ms Kaur’s courage and depth of knowledge far outweighs its flaws.