Portrait of An Artist: Exploring the art of practice in the studio

by Rohit Chawla; text by Kishore Singh

Published by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art & Mapin Publishing

280 pages

₹2,500

At this strange cultural moment when artificial intelligence can generate copycat images in seconds, mimicking the style of celebrated artists without consent or compensation, it is vital to pause and consider what is lost when we care only about the product and overlook the process.

Rohit Chawla and Kishore Singh’s book, Portrait of An Artist, rises to the occasion, choosing to focus on what happens in the studios where artists create. Chawla’s photographs and Singh’s prose combine to give us absorbing portraits of what artists mean when they use the word “practice”. It encompasses listening, observation, research, play, experimentation and, often, long stretches of waiting until a finished work emerges for display in a gallery, art fair or biennale.

The book has internationally acclaimed Indian artists such as Raghu Rai, Krishen Khanna, Anjolie Ela Menon, Bharti Kher, SH Raza, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Ganesh Haloi, Arpana Caur, Navjot Altaf, Paresh Maity, Vikrant Bhise and others giving us a peek into their studios. This is a rare opportunity for art connoisseurs, students, educators, collectors, dealers, aspiring artists, and people who are put off by art criticism that uses obscure, alienating language.

“That a studio is an intensely personal space is a given, but artists impose relationships and rituals upon them that bear reflection,” writes Singh, who is an art critic and curator. Menon, for instance, reveals that gazing out of the window gives her a chance to gather fresh material that feeds into her work. Her studio is located in the middle of the Nizamuddin basti in New Delhi, where “there is a constant street theatre with festivals and fights, and children running amok”.

Ironically, an environment that many other artists may have found chaotic is stimulating for her. This is a fabulous example of how a studio is not merely a piece of real estate but an organic extension of the artist’s personality, and a crucible for ideas and images to take shape.

Caur, on the other hand, prefers “silence and contemplation” while she is working in her third-floor studio with a high ceiling and brick-lined walls, so only non-human company is welcome. This includes peafowl, parrots, owls and squirrels. This tiny detail makes it explicit that sound in itself is not a distraction. The source matters, and so does the quality of the sound. What one glimpses here is a discerning body and mind carefully attuned to the artist’s surroundings.

Singh notes that once the coat of paint applied on the canvas dries and the smell of linseed oil evaporates, Caur takes the canvas down to her ailing mother’s bedroom “where she works in total silence…doing watercolours while listening to Gurbani kirtans that are always on while her mother is awake.” These devotional hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, set to music, have an uplifting effect on the listener’s consciousness; an apt choice for an inward-looking artist.

Chawla’s photographs are visual essays in themselves; striking because the artists come across as workers with tools at hand rather than celebrity poseurs mingling over wine and cheese. He notes, “The studio is a sacred space where stillness, solitude and movement exist in harmony. It’s also a forbidding ascetic realm where creation is a struggle and rapture.” For this reason alone, the book is of enormous archival value. Human artists, unlike AI, do not work like machines because they create out of life experience, and frustration is part of the process.

There is, however, a danger in talking about the studio in mystical and overly sentimental terms. Artists do not do everything on their own. They rely on the labour of curators, assistants, interns, apprentices, writers, cataloguers, installers, publicists, cleaners, cooks and unpaid spouses.

The studio can also turn into a site of violence, as allegations of sexual harassment that surfaced during the MeToo movement have shown. When the studio is elevated to a shrine, it is easy to forget that, for many, it is a workplace without adequate redressal systems such as internal complaints committees. In an industry where access to resources is concentrated in the hands of a few, there is limited room for people without generational wealth and social capital.

While reading this book, it is hard not to think of housing costs in art hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. The question of who can afford to pay rent for a studio in addition to a house demands serious reflection because grants and fellowships, which are difficult to come by, rarely cover rent. A large number of professional artists have to make peace with financial precarity, find a kingmaker, or supplement their unpredictable income with assignments they would never put on their resume. This is the bleak reality of the art market.

The reviewer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist; @chintanwriting on Instagram and X

A studio tour Inside the creative sanctuary Excerpted from Portrait of An Artist by Rohit Chawla, text by Kishore Singh, with permission from Mapin Publishing & KNMA

Gulammohammed Sheikh

Books apart, his (Gulammohammed Sheikh’s) painting and his studio constitute his world. “In one sense, the studio is a home within the home. Whenever I return from outside, I don’t think I’ve arrived home till I enter the studio.” This, his sanctum, is where he can be found most times, whether painting, drawing, surrounded by his sketchbooks, or writing. “I have two walls to paint on and a third wall that is kept to see films using a movie projector.”

A third love — music — begins with the artist couple exercising in the morning and follows him to the studio where he listens to classical Indian vocals, folk, bhakti, Sufi, and sometimes Western, with Kumar Gandharva and Siddheshwari Devi among his favourites.

Jayasri Burman

I’ll never forget the sight of Jayasri Burman sprawled across a large table, resting on her stomach, filling in the details of a painting — a process so arduous, she suffers from chronic back pain. That was when I’d chanced on her in her New Delhi home. Her studio — make that her official studio — is in Okhla, a building she shares with her artist husband, Paresh Maity, where one floor is her dedicated workspace.

Not unusually, it has a table that splits the room into two horizontal halves. Here I have sat as she pulls open drawers to let you into the intimate spaces of her practice: paintings that absent the figure, are abstract, or include mediums that include sand and cowrie shells. For a moment it seems like the Hooghly’s silt and the Bay of Bengal’s surf has flowed inland into New Delhi.

Burman’s art celebrates her own sacredness. The altar at home is lit with an oil lamp and incense sticks perfume the air; there are fresh flowers, and the conch booms to cleanse the air around it. But the studio is her sacred space too, a place where Goddess Saraswati rules, so she must be propitiated before Burman can begin work. It is a ritual that soothes and heals her, and makes her complete. In the studio, a coffee by her side, she’ll sketch for two to three hours, part of her rigorous practice.

Burman’s is a female world in which men and gods balance the harmony and provide the support to women and goddesses and their families. She is invested in their femininity, yet this aspect does not take away from the implied feminism: women are goddesses, nurturers, mothers, providers. “They give me energy,” Jayasri shares. “I talk to my paintings, I’m a mad person.”

Crouched over her painted goddess-scapes with their enchanted gardens and ponds with swans, Jayasri draws out her magical world, investing fantasy with the hope of reality, a world she imagines between the temple bells of dawn and the vesper calls of the evening. In that time, anything is possible, because the artist is at work.

Mithu Sen

Spiritually a loner, preferring solitariness over company, Mithu Sen ponders over words like resistance, rebellion and sabotage, to explore subversion in her art practice. Violence of any kind becomes a trigger for her — personally as well as professionally — and she crafts her art from that same violence “so something beautiful comes of it.” She abhors pity or sympathy, challenges majoritarian perspectives, and bristles at the mention of politics. “Maybe I am a witch,” she says drolly when asked why her works are dark, “because I see evil.”

But Mithu is far from evil, attaching herself to people or relationships because she responds instinctively to genuineness, kindness, thoughtfulness. But she is also capable of dispassionately detaching herself from attachments of any kind. “What is home?” she asks. “I don’t know what home means. I am never homesick. I make and live in my own reality.”

In her studio in Surajkund, she has created open rooms that lead from one to the other, opening them out to windows that overlook what was once a forest. Here she works from dawn to dusk and often later, sometimes staying over in a bunk bed because it’s easier than going home. “I carry my studio with me wherever I go,” she says of her frequent travels, “because if you are willing to throw yourself into the unknown, your body becomes your home.”

Vikrant Bhise

Vikrant Bhise wears his Dalit identity on his sleeve, having overcome its liabilities through education, a change he sees around him that he wants to document by providing glimpses into how lives and homes are changing as Ambedkarites shed the mentality of slavery, often accompanied by resistance and protests. His art serves to remind us that 75 years after Ambedkar’s Constitution shaped a new vision for India, change is still slow to come but is inevitable.

Vikrant’s own mainstreaming is the stuff of fairytales, but it wasn’t without its struggles — he worked as a courier before his practice opened dialogues in the rarefied worlds of art. “The Ambedkarite movement depended a lot on Dalit literature, Dalit poems, and Dalit food,” something that is a subject of ongoing research for him, given that it also forms the subject of his often deeply moving paintings. “I want to show how the community is growing and changing, to convert it to canvas as a visual artist. I’ve simplified my visual expression so common people everywhere can understand it. My work addresses all forms of protest and rebellion, not just Dalit, and I make it so that people everywhere can relate to it.”